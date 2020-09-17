Napa Valley Up & Comers: Watch out for Nothmann, Sangiacomo, White

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 44th edition features Logan Nothmann of Vintage, Robbie Sangiacomo of Justin-Siena and Ella White of St. Helena
Logan Nothmann
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sports: Basketball, baseball
Despite breaking his leg early in the basketball season, Nothmann still put together one impressive junior year on both the hardwood and the diamond.
The 6-foot, 160-pound guard missed two months of the Crushers’ league title winning season after breaking his leg in a 69-66 double-overtime win over Washington-San Francisco in the second game of the year in which Nothmann also scored 20 points.
He returned shortly after the start of the Vine Valley Athletic League season and helped lead the Crushers to a 10-2 record. On the season, Vintage was 9-2 when Nothmann played.
Nothmann averaged 11 points per game for the year and was a second-team All-VVAL selection along with being a finalist for the County Boys Basketball Offensive Player of the Year award.
“He is a fierce competitor and his desire to win runs deep,” Vintage boys basketball head coach Ben Gongora said. “More importantly is what he’s willing to do to win. Logan is by far the hardest offseason worker. He’s a total gym rat and hits the weights hard.”
Nothmann will be one of the league’s best returning players and will look to lead Vintage in its effort to repeat as VVAL champs.
Nothmann, who has played with the Crushers varsity basketball program since his sophomore year, has also been a member of the Crushers varsity baseball program over the same timeframe. He played sparingly as a relief pitcher as a sophomore but saw his role increase as a junior when he batted .262 with 5 RBI and 9 runs scored while also pitching 24 2/3 innings with 24 strikeouts.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season after just six games, Nothmann was batting .250 with an RBI and had struck out three with only one hit allowed in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
Robbie Sangiacomo
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2021
Sports: Basketball, baseball
Like Nothmann, Sangiacomo also rallied from an injury. He tore his ACL in the first week of JV football practice his freshman year and was sidelined for the rest of the school year, forcing him to miss both the basketball and baseball seasons.
The younger brother of two-time County Volleyball Player of the Year Julia Sangiacomo made his triumphant return to sports his sophomore year and completed his goal of playing in all three seasons. He primarily suited up for the Braves JV football team as a team captain before making the jump to basketball, where he was an impact player off the bench from the jump for the varsity squad.
But where Sangiacomo really thrives is on the baseball diamond. Despite having no high school playing experience prior to his sophomore year, he immediately earned the starting spot as the Braves catcher. In the six games the Braves were able to play, Sangiacomo batted .500 with 7 hits, 2 RBI and 3 runs scored.
“When he got to us this year after playing varsity hoop, we didn’t know what to expect. But he made it pretty clear, pretty fast, that he knew what he was doing,” said Justin-Siena baseball head coach Jeremy Tayson said. “He’s only getting better, too. He hasn’t played since 14-year old Babe Ruth All-Stars. Now he’s a frontline catcher in varsity baseball.”
Ella White
School: St. Helena
Class of: 2023
Sports: Volleyball
White impressed in her first year of varsity volleyball for the Saints.
After playing club volleyball before high school, White wasted no time in becoming player as a middle blocker. In 12 games of recorded stats, White had 22 kills, 23 service aces, 68 digs, 9 solo blocks and 5 assisted blocks. The Saints finished 11-19 overall and 6-8 in the North Central League I, just barely missing the playoffs.
St. Helena has continuously put together competitive teams recently despite dwindling numbers and next season should be no different. With White now established as a varsity athlete, she’ll continue to grow and help the Saints program along for the next couple years.
