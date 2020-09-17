Napa Valley Up & Comers: Watch out for Nothmann, Sangiacomo, White

Robbie Sangiacomo

School: Justin-Siena

Class of: 2021

Sports: Basketball, baseball

Like Nothmann, Sangiacomo also rallied from an injury. He tore his ACL in the first week of JV football practice his freshman year and was sidelined for the rest of the school year, forcing him to miss both the basketball and baseball seasons.

The younger brother of two-time County Volleyball Player of the Year Julia Sangiacomo made his triumphant return to sports his sophomore year and completed his goal of playing in all three seasons. He primarily suited up for the Braves JV football team as a team captain before making the jump to basketball, where he was an impact player off the bench from the jump for the varsity squad.

But where Sangiacomo really thrives is on the baseball diamond. Despite having no high school playing experience prior to his sophomore year, he immediately earned the starting spot as the Braves catcher. In the six games the Braves were able to play, Sangiacomo batted .500 with 7 hits, 2 RBI and 3 runs scored.