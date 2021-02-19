Napa Valley Up & Comers: Wickersham, Meader, Zurowski pack a punch

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play high school sports in 2020-21.
The Vine Valley Athletic League, which includes American Canyon, Justin-Siena, Napa and Vintage, approved Season 1 schedules for four sports to begin practicing last week and start league-only seasons next week or in early March.
- Girls tennis will have matches every Tuesday and Thursday from Feb. 23 — when Napa visits Vintage, and American Canyon travels to Casa Grande — through April 8. The season ends with an April 12 tournament to determine the league’s singles and doubles champions.
- Boys tennis also has matches every Tuesday and Thursday from Feb. 23 — when Vintage is at Napa, and American Canyon hosts Casa Grande — through April 8, and an April 12 tournament to determine the league’s singles and doubles champions.
- Cross country will be contested in dual meets every Wednesday from Feb. 24 — when Justin-Siena visits American Canyon, and Vintage travels to Napa High — through April 7.
- Swimming and diving is slated to run from March 3 — when Vintage faces Justin-Siena and Napa takes on American Canyon — through April 14. The meets will be virtual, with each school competing at its own pool at the same time as its opponent and comparing the times.
- Girls golf and boys golf are scheduled to be held the weeks of March 15 through April 12. Weekly nine-hole matches lead up to an 18-hole tournament for each gender, at Oakmont East in Santa Rosa for the girls and at Sonoma Golf Club for the boys.
Other sports were given the green light by the state on Friday, but as of Friday afternoon only the softball schedule for the VVAL was posted at vval.org with games starting April 13.
For now, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 92nd edition features Cameron Wickersham of Napa High, Erin Meader of Vintage, and Zachary Zurowski of Justin-Siena.
Cameron Wickersham
School: Napa High
Class of: 2022
Sport: Tennis
She ended her sophomore season in 2019 as the Grizzlies’ No. 3 singles player, having won most of her league matches.
“Cameron has played on the team for the past several years and is clearly one of our more consistent and versatile contributors,” said head coach Marie Dolcini. “She's a formidable competitor in both singles and doubles and her focus, hard work and athleticism make her a big asset on our squad. I'm so glad she decided to join us for this atypical season and look forward to helping her further develop her game.”
Erin Meader
School: Vintage
Class of: 2022
Sport: Tennis
Head coach Elizabeth Silva was pleased to see the player who finished the 2019 season in the No. 4 singles spot looking ready to move up the ladder this year.
“Erin has clearly been playing in the offseason, as her strokes are stronger and her ball placement refined,” Silva said. “She always has displayed a great amount of endurance, which has only improved as well. Erin’s determination to win is as mighty as ever.”
Zachary Zurowski
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2022
Sports: Football, wrestling
He led the junior varsity Braves at quarterback during a 7-3 season in 2019, throwing for about 900 yards and 12 touchdowns, and rushing for about 300 yards with six TDs.
“Zach is an explosive football player and is a true dual-threat quarterback,” varsity head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “He is also one of the strongest kids in our program. He has done cross-fit training with his father for a long time and it shows.”
