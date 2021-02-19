Napa Valley Up & Comers: Wickersham, Meader, Zurowski pack a punch

Other sports were given the green light by the state on Friday, but as of Friday afternoon only the softball schedule for the VVAL was posted at vval.org with games starting April 13.

For now, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.

Our 92nd edition features Cameron Wickersham of Napa High, Erin Meader of Vintage, and Zachary Zurowski of Justin-Siena.

Cameron Wickersham

School: Napa High

Class of: 2022

Sport: Tennis

She ended her sophomore season in 2019 as the Grizzlies’ No. 3 singles player, having won most of her league matches.

“Cameron has played on the team for the past several years and is clearly one of our more consistent and versatile contributors,” said head coach Marie Dolcini. “She's a formidable competitor in both singles and doubles and her focus, hard work and athleticism make her a big asset on our squad. I'm so glad she decided to join us for this atypical season and look forward to helping her further develop her game.”

Erin Meader