Napa Valley Up & Comers:

“It’s just a different time,” Salese at one of the group’s October outings. “I think everybody in the world right now is feeling that. Going to the golf course has been super fun, to go out here and play. Golf is super cool, because it allows me to just go and have fun with some friends.”

Salese is eager to return to his role of trusty place-kicker. He was 26 of 31 on extra points and 2 of 3 on field goals last season. He also had five tackles.

Also a key defensive player on the back line for the soccer team, Salese was the only Crusher on both Vine Valley Athletic League-champion football and soccer squads.

Trey Dennis

School: Napa High

Class of: 2021

Sport: Football

The way the running back rolled up 123 yards on 23 carries behind his solid offensive line in the Grizzlies’ season-opening win at Middletown last fall, it looked like a 1,000-yard season was pretty likely. But the junior would miss four games and finish with just 285 yards and three touchdowns in 61 tries.