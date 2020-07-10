Napa Valley Up & Comers:

“He was one of our best players overall, if not our best,” Gallegos said. “He was a big threat on top and with his playmaking ability and made us compete in every game. Against Eureka (in a 4-1 playoff-opening win), even though he didn’t find the net, he was responsible for holding the midfield with Raphael (Nadalie) and keeping Diego (Mora) in on the attack. He will be making a big push for league MVP next year.”

Ronald “Jordan” Hamilton

School: American Canyon

Class of: 2021

Sport: Football

A two-way starter on the line, Hamilton finished as the Wolves’ second-leading tackler with 65 wraps, including 39 solos, and was named to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team on defense.

Meanwhile, his blocking helped American Canyon average 350 yards offense per game.

“He dominated the line on both sides,” football head coach John Montante said.

The only Napa County player named to the Cal-Hi Sports Preseason Redwood Empire Football Team, Hamilton made more happen on the field than just tackles.