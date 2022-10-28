Napa Valley Water Polo: Vintage gets first league title sweep since 2016

The Vintage High water polo program swept both league titles for the first time in six years Thursday, when the girls defeated Cardinal Newman 12-2 and the boys beat Napa High 13-5 in the Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament championship games at Vintage.

The Vintage girls led Newman 2-0, 5-0 and 9-1 between quarters, getting 5 goals, 2 assists, 4 steals and a field block from Rachel Galvin. Juliet Lawrence added 4 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals and a caused kickout, Aya Hassan had the Crushers’ first 3 goals along with 3 steals, Kirin Sidhu had 4 assists and a steal, Kira Tavakoli had a steal and caused kickout, and Bri Fry chipped in an assist.

Savannah Davis amassed 15 saves in goal, with 1 assist.

The Vintage boys led Napa 5-2, 7-3 and 10-4 between periods, getting 4 goals from Kaliq Khan, 3 from Per Oskar Casey, and 1 apiece from Tanner Low, Sawyer Bristow, Santino Monticelli, Ben Binder, Cody Fridolfs and Gavin Mills.

For the Napa boys, Andrew Dillon had 3 goals and Cameron Scargle and Cameron Taylor each chipped in 1 goal.

The Vintage boys won their second straight VVAL title under head coach Addie Clem, a 2015 alumnus of the Crushers’ girls program.

“I never thought I would be doing this. It’s crazy,” Clem said of coaching the varsity boys, though she coached the JV girls and helped coach the swim team to prepare. “I already had a developed relationship with the kids. I think if I would have started here (at the varsity level), it would have been a lot tougher.”

Next up are the North Coast Section playoffs, which start next week. If they make it, the Vintage girls and Napa boys will open Division 1 play on Wednesday and the Vintage boys and Napa girls will open Division 2 action on Thursday. Kaliq stepped up. It’s always super tough for him playing Napa since he transferred from there, and his dad being a coach there makes it a little more stressful, wanting to show off a little bit. PO Casey also stepped up, and Tanner Low. He’s a second-year player and he’s really stepped up a lot of the season. He looks great. (will you be focusing on defense in the playoffs?) Yeah, heavy, heavy defense. It’ll be tough, for sure.

Clem was asked if the Crushers, who routed Cardinal Newman 19-4 in Tuesday’s semifinals, used the games to work on plays in preparation for the playoffs.

“We have a ton of plays that we tend to cycle through and we really try hammer those in during games to prepare us for real-life situations,” she said. “The first half was a little tough getting that time management together today.”

Napa boys head coach Will Namnath said the Crushers were tough to defend against this season.

“Vintage has a lot of strengths and it’s hard to account for them. They’re definitely a strong program. They’re fit and they’re deep,” he said.

But he was proud to see Napa in the league finals, especially eight seniors who have been with the program for four years.

“I was talking to our boys at halftime about how many of them were there in June 2019 when we did summer conditioning before their freshman year and eight of them are here today. They’ve come along so far in four years and have made so much progress with all that has happened in those four years,” he said. “They had basically two years where they didn’t play any water polo. Last year when they started from scratch, you could see how much they’d developed and how much they were starting to get those fundamentals.

"I would love to have had another year with them, just to see that development through, but that’s the joys and sorrows of coaching high school athletes. You get to know these young people and work with them for four years and then they move on to their adult lives, so hopefully they’ve learned some things along the way. They’ve left a really great legacy for our younger players to follow up on.”

He was pleased with the play of Dillon and senior Nico Franco, both captains.

“Our offense runs through Andrew and he had a wonderful game establishing the center position. He’s a really strong player and he dictates what Vintage does on defense, so their defense is focused on taking him away,” he said. “Nico had so many key blocks and really shut down a lot of what their center was doing on offense, just on his own. You could see his development this year as a defensive stopper and he scored some really clutch goals, especially in our league semifinal against Ukiah, from close to the goal and outside. Nico’s the reason we were at this game today.

“We had some good contributions from Cameron Scargle and Cameron Taylor, who had some nice powerful drives. We had a great defensive effort by senior Carson Goodrich. He had a number of steals that really helped fuel our counter attack. We had an unfortunate personal foul on senior Pietro Bonera, an international student from Italy and had never played water polo before. He’s a delightful young man and an extraordinary athlete with wonderful hands. He picked up this complex game in a matter of months, so we’re very sad that we get to have him on our team for only one season. But we’ll get to watch him on the basketball court for the Grizzlies now.”

Namnath was also pleased with goalie Gabriel “Titi” Orozco, who blocked a five-meter shot.

“He’s just a rock back there. He joined over at goalie halfway through last season and our team just took off,” the coach said. “He’s the quarterback of our defense. We’re blessed to have so many bright young men in our program. I hope that more kids give water polo a chance.”

Vintage girls head coach Sarah Tinloy will take a team to section playoffs for the first time since 2016.

“We’ve handled Newman this season, but they are always a tough team and they always are improving, just like we have this year,” she said. “We shared the ball a lot today, moved it around, because we know when we get to sections we will not be able to counter (attack) as much as we’d like to. So we need to have good, solid, safe passes and shooters from every angle, which we saw today. We have a really deep bench and that really helps us.”

Galvin was unstoppable once again.

“Rachel made a goal with five girls on her today,” Tinloy said. “She’s always one of our primary people and when that happens. Even in the Napa game (semifinal), all they did was double-team or triple-team her and she still scored 6 goals. She’s a monster. She’s a powerhouse. But your next person to step up is Julia. It’s not just a one-man show.”

The Crushers prepared for the playoffs by facing powerhouses like St. Mary’s of Stockton and Northgate of Walnut Creek at their annual Julian Szmidt Memorial Tournament.

“We play four full games and we go against opponents we’ll hopefully see at sections or teams we don’t want to see,” she said. “St. Mary’s is ranked No. 3 in the Sac-Joaquin Section and we stood up pretty well against them. Northgate is a top seed in our section and we were competitive with them, too. I’m really excited to see how we do in playoffs. We’ll find out Sunday who we play.”