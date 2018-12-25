Eleven players from the Napa Valley, led by Vine Valley Athletic League Player of the Year Viliami Schaumkel of Vintage High School, have been named to the Gray team for next month’s Tri-County All-Star Game.
Now in its sixth year, the Tri-County All-Star Game is on Saturday, Jan. 12 at Casa Grande High School in Petaluma. The Gray will face the Blue in a game featuring the top high school seniors from Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties. Kickoff is at noon.
Schaumkel was a unanimous first-team All-VVAL selection at both running back and linebacker for Vintage (10-3 overall), which after winning the league title, advanced to the CIF North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs. As the No. 8 seed, the Crushers had wins over No. 9 James Logan-Union City, 36-0, and No. 1 Antioch, 24-21, in double overtime.
The Crushers’ season came to an end with a 14-3 loss to San Ramon Valley-Danville, the No. 4 seed, in an NCS semifinal game.
Luis Arroyo and Zach Daniels of Vintage are also on the Gray team. Arroyo is the VVAL Lineman of the Year and was unanimously selected first-team offense and first-team defense.
American Canyon is represented by Joseph Mendoza.
Napa has four players in the game: Chase La Rue, Diego Olvera, Marcus Lex and Gavin Zimmerman.
Three players from Justin-Siena are in the game: Luigi Albano-Dito, Zach Keefer and Michael Fitzgerald.
There are no players from St. Helena or Calistoga on the Gray team roster.
Denis Brunk, who stepped down as Casa Grande’s head coach following the 2018 season, will direct the Gray team. Gehrig Hotaling, the head coach at Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park, will guide the Blue team.
Coaches from the three counties are asked to submit player nominations.
“It’s based off total coaches’ input,” said Matt Williams, the game’s director. ”It’s a good reward for these kids that have really proven themselves in the four years of playing (high school) football.”
The final rosters are determined by Williams, Brunk and Hotaling.
“It’s pretty exciting to invite guys,” said Williams. “I get excited when I call the kids. That’s my job – I get to call the kids and let them know they have made the team. It’s exciting when kids say, ‘Oh, man, I’ve wanted to make it since my freshman or sophomore year.’
“I get excited when they get excited.”
Albano-Dito and Keefer were named first-team offense on the All-VVAL team.
Daniels was a unanimous first-team defense selection.
Mendoza, La Rue, Olvera and Zimmerman were named second-team offense.
Fitzgerald was named honorable mention.
“We’re showcasing a lot of players from a lot of different areas,” said Williams.
Each team will have about 40 players. Williams said the players will each get ample playing time.
“Everyone plays evenly in this game,” said Williams. “That’s what I like about it. The coaches agreed that everyone plays evenly.
“It’s to make sure everyone has a good time.”
Practices will be held the week of Jan. 7-11 at Casa Grande and Rancho Cotate.
Williams said each player is asked to get $150 in sponsorships to play in the game. The players will each get to keep their jersey, and they also get a T-shirt, mouthpiece and water bottle.
Organizers provide game pants, which the players will turn back in after the game. The players wear their school helmets and pads.
“If they can go out and get sponsorships, it doesn’t have to cost the families anything for them to participate,” said Williams.
Part of the proceeds from the game are used to buy backpacks for kids in the area. Beneficiaries are still to be announced for the game.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for families to come out and watch their grandkids and kids one last time, because not everyone is moving on to play football,” said Williams.
“The attendance was up last year. I think it had some good momentum with our social media, which we had never done.”
Information about the game is available at tricountyallstargame.com and on Facebook at tricountyallstargame.
Team Maroon beat Team White, 35-23, in last year’s game. Players from Napa County, Marin County and Petaluma schools were on Team White last year.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids age 6 through high school. It’s free for those 5 and under.