Napa Valley Wrestling: Grapplers place at Sacramento tourney

“It’s really motivating to be underestimated when you go to these big tournaments,” Cooper Cohee said. “It’s like if you don't wrestle in the Sac-Joaquin or Central sections, people don’t think you can wrestle. I’ve been wrestling since third grade. I travel all over the country to compete.”

His sixth match was a highly technical one against Nicholas Jimenez of Sacramento that went back and forth. Cohee led by 2 after two periods and sealed the victory with a late takedown, winning 8-5 after letting Jimenez escape with 10 seconds left rather than give up a reversal.

“The sixth match was my favorite match of the day,” Cooper Cohee said. “Nick is a tough competitor and has a lot of wins in the Sac-Joaquin Section.”

In his seventh match, Cohee could only avoid getting pinned as he fell to a Merced opponent.

“I’m happy with how I wrestled today,” he said. “While it was tough to give up football this year, deciding to focus on wrestling year-round was the right decision for me. All the work I put in during the lockdown in my garage is paying off. Last month I started to get college wrestling coaches calling and texting, I don't think I would have got those calls at 120 pounds playing football.”