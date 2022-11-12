NCS Div. 6 Football Playoffs: Justin-Siena edges Middletown in defensive showdown, 7-0

The Justin-Siena football team absorbed Middletown’s best shots throughout Friday night’s North Coast Section Division 6 playoff opener and lived to fight another day.

The No. 3 seeded Braves defeated No. 6 Middletown 7-0 at Dodd Stadium, marking Justin’s fifth win via shutout this season. The Braves (6-5) will get another home game in next week's semifinals thanks to No. 7 Salesian of Richmond’s 14-10 upset of No. 2 Moreau Catholic of Hayward. Justin-Siena will host Salesian at 7 p.m. Friday in a rematch of last year’s title game, which the Pride won 28-26.

The Braves scored the game’s only points with 34.2 seconds remaining on Roman Williams’ 6-yard touchdown run and Parker Schuemann’s extra point.

Middletown at Justin-Siena football box score Justin-Siena 7, Middletown 0

Williams appeared stopped at the 2-yard line but drove his way into the end zone.

“I called two plays in the huddle after the timeout. I was already yelling at him to run the next play but he kept going. That’s a testament to his effort and not wanting to be denied,” Justin head coach Tyler Streblow said of Williams, a senior. “Middletown did a good job of taking away what we wanted to do. They played a lot of cover 4. You have to run the ball against that and we did it just enough.”

As an extension of Streblow’s point, the identity of the Braves’ offense has been its passing game. Sophomore quarterback Drew Sangiacomo completed 16 of 20 passes for 157 yards, with Josiyah Maddalone being on the receiving end for six catches totaling 77 yards. Williams added enough balance to complement Sangiacomo with 72 yards on 16 carries.

“When you have a young quarterback, you have to do your best to protect him,” Streblow said. “Drew is doing an amazing job. I told the line that it’s their time to step up and shine. Roman hit the holes hard. It’s been an up and down year for him but he never wavered. His running ability tonight kept us in the game.”

This matchup represented contrasting styles between the run-heavy Mustangs and a Justin team that for most of the year threw more passes than a gigolo in a nightclub. On this night, however, the Braves were more balanced in their play distribution with 24 designed runs — excluding quarterback sacks — and 20 passing plays.

In the first half, Middletown was gobbling up real estate on the ground with the threesome of Jacob Urbina, Brandon Costlow and Trenton Griffith. On their opening drive, the Mustangs embarked from their own 5-yard line to the Justin 25 in 15 plays before turning the ball over on downs.

Shortly thereafter, Costlow recovered a fumble on a sack of Sangiacomo that put Middletown back in business at the Justin 25. A few plays later, however, on fourth and goal from the 2, Cameron Powell got the ball back for the Braves by intercepting a tipped ball. He returned it for an apparent 99-yard touchdown, but it was nullified by a blindside block.

“The gameplan was going pretty much how we wanted,” Middletown head coach Bill Foltmer said. “We didn’t give up any long ones. We didn’t give up any breakaway runs. We got a couple of breaks with penalties, but they were pretty obvious. I thought the key was we stopped them but couldn’t finish the drive. Credit to Justin, they scored to go on to win the game.”

Though Streblow was happy to see his team survive and advance, he addressed the need to play cleaner football.

“We did not finish on offense,” he said. “The plays are there. We just have to make them. The defense played outstanding. They kept us in the game. We can’t turn the ball over if we’re going to continue on in the playoffs. We have to clean up the mental mistakes. It was just a knock-down, drag-out game. Middletown did a good job of running the ball. We had just enough on defense and offense. It could have gone either way.”

Justin had several playmakers on defense. Brandon Guiducci and Maddalone also had interceptions. Emrys Davies, Luke Giusto, Jack Sordi and Guiducci each had a tackle for lost yardage. Guiducci and Davies also led the team with three impact tackles (gains for 1-3 yards). Williams added two, while Giancarlo Capponi, Trevor L’Esperance, Dallas Logwood, Maddalone and Sordi each had one.

“It has been our M.O. all year. We don’t give up. It doesn’t matter what the score is,” Streblow said. “We’re always going to be the smaller team. Maybe we’ll give up some yards, but we stand tall on fourth and short and down by the goal line. After that turnover, that’s a place where you could easily give up a touchdown because everyone is down. Our defense is amazing and Coach Spencer Joske (defensive coordinator) has done a tremendous job.”