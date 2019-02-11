Richie Wessman has learned about the game of football from a lot of people over the years.
The list includes Pete Carroll, Norm Chow, Dabo Swinney and Tony Dungy.
Wessman, Napa High School’s new head coach, said you pick up things from every coach you are around.
He spent two seasons as an offensive assistant on Carroll’s staff at USC, from 2003-04, when the Trojans won the national championships. Wessman worked closely during that time with Chow, USC’s offensive coordinator.
Wessman was a graduate assistant at Clemson, a staff at a time when Swinney was the wide receivers coach. Swinney took over as Clemson’s head coach in 2008 and has won two national championships with the Tigers since. Swinney is a three-time winner of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award, an honor recognizing the country’s top college coach.
Wessman has also spent time over the years with Dungy, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a two-time NFL Coach of the Year and the coach of the Super Bowl XLI champion Indianapolis Colts.
“Pete Carroll gave me the foundation of my coaching philosophy and the mentality,” Wessman said last week. “Norm Chow, who I think is one of the greatest offensive coordinators in the history of the game, really helped me out with my identity as a coordinator. Dabo Swinney and Tony Dungy have really helped me with culture building — just making it something that’s fun and you’re developing people the right way.
“There’s been so many other coaches who have helped me develop things in certain ways.”
Napa High is now turning to Wessman — a former quarterback at USC who spent five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, from 2009-13, working in the organization as an offensive quality control assistant and an administrative assistant — to take charge and lead the football program.
He was named as the Grizzlies’ coach at the Jan. 24 Napa Valley Unified School District Board of Education meeting.
“I know what needs to be done and I know how to get it done,” said Wessman. “I’m confident that we’ll be where we need to be. With that being said, right now, we need to get the ball rolling correctly, in the right ways. It’s about getting the program going.”
Napa went 0-10 season during the 2018 season, finishing in last place in the new seven-school Vine Valley Athletic League, a member of the CIF North Coast Section. It’s the first Napa High team to go winless since 1955.
“We have to start everything new and fresh. But that’s OK, because that’s what the program needs right now,” Wessman, 38, said. “I’m very prepared and very ready to go with it. We’ve just got to get on top of everything and move forward.”
Wessman becomes Napa’s fourth head coach in four years, following Tom Petithomme (2018), Jesus Martinez (2017) and Troy Mott (2016).
Wessman has already had a team meeting, at which over 70 players attended, and is going about a number of other things — adding staff members, bringing back the freshman team after a year’s absence, assessing equipment needs and facilities, finalizing a nonleague schedule, putting together plans for spring and summer programs, and installing systems.
“There’s a lot of great people around the program, a lot of excitement on campus from the kids,” said Wessman, who graduated from USC with a degree in international relations. ”I think the kids are really excited. We’re starting to assemble a really good staff. We still have a ways to go, but the foundations are starting to come together. It’s really getting the program going back in the right direction, in all phases, from facilities to equipment to connecting to the community and youth camps and the freshman program coming back. I’m just having a blast doing it and meeting great people.
“Yes, there’s a lot of work we need to do. But we’re well at work doing that and we’re going to get things fixed. We’re going to coach our tails off and get these kids ready to go.
“At the end of the day, we’re creating a program where the kids are going to have fun, where they’re going to be a part of something special, and grow that way, where we’re going to win. Those who want to play at the next level will be prepared to do so.”
Wessman left his job as a teacher and coach after a year at Ramstein High School, located at the Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany, to take the Napa position. He will teach P.E. classes.
Wessman, a native of San Clemente, Calif., was a quarterback at Orange Coast College-Costa Mesa. He went on to USC and was a back-up quarterback in 2000 and 2001. He played with Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart and Matt Cassel.
Wessman worked as a graduate assistant at Ole Miss. He spent two seasons at the University of Minnesota, Crookston, an NCAA-Division II school, coaching quarterbacks and wide receivers. He was also the passing game coordinator and the program’s recruiting coordinator.
This will be Wessman’s third head coaching stop at the high school level. He led Ravenwood High, located in Brentwood, Tennessee, to a 7-6 overall record and into the third round of the playoffs in 2016.
He left Ravenwood after one season to become the head coach of a semi-pro team in Rome, Italy in 2017.