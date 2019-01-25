Richie Wessman led Ramstein High School, located at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany, to an undefeated season and a European football championship last year.
His next assignment in the game is to travel to California to join the staff at Napa High School as the Grizzlies’ new head coach.
Wessman, a former quarterback at the University of Southern California who has coached in the NFL and at the major college level, is expected to be on campus, where he will also teach P.E classes, the week of Feb. 4.
The announcement of Wessman’s hiring was jointly made by Superintendent Dr. Rosanna Mucetti and Napa High interim principal Frank Silva at the Napa Valley Unified School District’s Board of Education meeting on Thursday night. The position has been board-approved.
“I’m truly blessed to be able to have this opportunity,” Wessman, 38, said in a telephone interview from Germany on Friday. “It’s just a tremendous opportunity. It’s a perfect situation with a great place to live, a great community with great people, a school that has history, facilities, a great fan base.
“There’s always challenges, but I don’t think it’s anything that’s insurmountable by any stretch. There’s good athletes there. It’s got everything we need to make it work. We’ve just got to put in the time and the effort and get better every day.”
Wessman will be looking to turn around a program that suffered through a 0-10 season in 2018, finishing in last place in the new seven-school Vine Valley Athletic League, a member of the CIF North Coast Section. It’s the first Napa High team to go winless since 1955.
Wessman becomes Napa’s fourth head coach in four years, following Tom Petithomme (2018), Jesus Martinez (2017) and Troy Mott (2016).
Petithomme elected not to apply for the job after serving as the Grizzlies’ interim head coach this past year. Petithomme is also Napa’s co-athletic director.
Wessman is aware of the team’s losing records over the past two years.
“It’s been a rough past few years. But that’s over and done, and that’s behind us,” he said. “There is a bright future for this program. We’re really going to need everybody – all the fans, all the support, all the students.
“We’re going to work hard and we’re going to make Memorial Stadium the place to be on Friday nights. We’re going to be playing at a level that makes the community really proud.”
Wessman’s salary is $76,459, according to the NVUSD. The coaching stipend is $3,253.
This will be Wessman’s third head coaching stop at the high school level. He led Ravenwood High in Brentwood, Tennessee to a 7-6 overall record and into the third round of the playoffs in 2016.
He left Ravenwood after one season to become the head coach of a semi-pro team in Rome, Italy in 2017. He has been at Ramstein High School, where is also a P.E. teacher, for the last year.
Wessman said he has been to Napa several times over the years, but has not been to the campus or the stadium. He looks at his new coaching position as a dream job.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” he said. “For my wife (Julie) and I, it really fits the quality of life that we like. It fits us perfectly. From that perspective, we couldn’t be more thrilled.
“What I was looking for was a place that my wife and I would enjoy living, and the right opportunity program-wise. You can’t beat Napa. And you can’t beat that opportunity with that program.”
Wessman is a native of San Clemente, Calif., and was a back-up quarterback at USC in 2000 and 2001. He played with Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart and Matt Cassel with the Trojans.
He graduated from USC with a degree in international relations.
Wessman worked as a graduate assistant at both Clemson and Ole Miss.
He spent two seasons as an offensive assistant at USC, from 2003-04, when the Trojans won national championships.
He spent five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, from 2009-13, working in the organization as an offensive quality control assistant and an administrative assistant.
“Every day was special,” Wessman said of his years with the Titans. “Created a lot of great memories. A lot of great friends. It was fantastic.”
Wessman was at the University of Minnesota, Crookston, an NCAA-Division II school, coaching quarterbacks and wide receivers and also serving as the passing game coordinator and the program’s recruiting coordinator for two seasons.
He said he was looking for a change after coaching at the college and pro levels.
“It’s brutal. When you’re working seven days a week, 18-20 hour days, I can’t be the husband I want to be,” he said. “That’s kind of how I ended up really kind of geared toward the high school level.
“We wanted to find a better solution, so I could do what I love and be a part of everything.”