The winter sports season for high school basketball and soccer teams continues with the start of the CIF North Coast Section playoffs this week.
In all, nine teams from the Napa Valley are entered in the NCS playoffs, as the section office, located in San Ramon, on Sunday announced brackets in all divisions.
A look at the teams that advanced to the playoffs:
Boys Basketball
* Napa (23-5 overall, 12-0 Vine Valley Athletic League) is the No. 14 seed and plays at No. 3 seed James Logan-Union City (21-5 overall, 14-0 Mission Valley League) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a first-round Division 1 game.
De La Salle-Concord is the No. 1 seed in the bracket.
* St. Helena (13-12 overall, 8-6 North Central League I) is the No. 14 seed and plays at No. 3 seed Clear Lake-Lakeport (24-2 overall, 14-0 North Central League I) on Wednesday in a first-round Division 5 game at 7 p.m.
Stuart Hall-San Francisco is the No. 1 seed in the bracket.
* Calistoga (11-14 overall, 4-5 North Central League IV) is the No. 15 seed and plays at No. 2 seed Jewish Community (17-5 overall, 9-3 Bay Counties-Central League) in a first-round Division 6 game on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Kezar Pavilion in San Francisco.
Cornerstone Christian-Antioch is the No. 1 seed in the bracket.
Girls Basketball
* Vintage (20-7 overall, 11-1 Vine Valley Athletic League) is the No. 14 seed and is at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to face No. 3 seed San Ramon Valley-Danville (24-3 overall, 10-1 East Bay Athletic League) in a first-round Division 1 game.
Carondelet-Concord is the No. 1 seed.
* Justin-Siena (13-14 overall, 5-7 Vine Valley Athletic League) is the No. 13 seed and plays on Wednesday at John Swett-Crockett (19-7 overall, 7-3 Tri-County-Rock League), the No. 4 seed, in a first-round Division 4 game at 7 p.m.
St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo is the No. 1 seed in the bracket.
* Calistoga (13-10 overall, 4-4 North Central League IV) is the No. 5 seed and is at home to face No. 12 seed Mendocino (10-11 overall, 7-3 North Central League III) in a first-round Division 6 game on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Laytonville is the No. 1 seed in the bracket.
Boys Soccer
* Vintage (18-1-2 overall, 11-0-1 Vine Valley Athletic League) is the No. 5 seed and is at home on Wednesday to face No. 12 seed Freedom-Oakley (11-7-3 overall, 9-1 Bay Valley League) in a first-round Division 1 game.
* Napa (12-6-1 overall, 8-3-1 Vine Valley Athletic League) is the No. 8 seed and is at home on Wednesday for a first-round Division 1 game against No. 9 seed Castro Valley (11-10-3 overall, 8-7-1 West Alameda County-Foothill League).
De La Salle-Concord is the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 bracket.
* American Canyon (9-8-4 overall, 5-5-2 Vine Valley Athletic League) is the No. 12 seed and plays at Redwood-Larkspur (12-4-4 overall, 9-3-4 Marin County Athletic League), the No. 5 seed, in a first-round Division 2 game on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Montgomery-Santa Rosa is the No. 1 seed in the bracket.