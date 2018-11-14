The American Canyon High football team had a full head of steam after rallying past No. 9 Montgomery, 43-29, in their Nov. 2 opener at Santa Rosa High.
Last Thursday, the eighth-seeded Wolves (6-5) were more than ready to take on No. 1 Rancho Cotate (10-1) in a CIF North Coast Section Division 2 playoff quarterfinal the next night.
That afternoon, however, smoke from the devastating Camp Fire in Butte County blowing over the Bay Area forced the section to reschedule the game for Monday. But the fire kept growing and the air quality worsened, pushing the game all the way back to 7 p.m. this Saturday – 15 days after the original kickoff.
The bad air has also pushed football practices inside, along with the girls and boys soccer practices, to the gym where the girls and boys basketball teams are already practicing.
“We’re not lucky enough to have inflatable indoor facilities like they have at Division I colleges or the NFL, but the gym serves its purpose,” Wolves head coach John Montante said. “We’re constantly lifting, we’re doing a lot of just drill-type stuff, and we’re able to do some modified team-type stuff. Everybody’s just kinda rolling with the punches for now. Some kids don’t want to be here and I get that, but we’re in session and we’ve taken care of what we’re able to take care of. (Indoor practices) is the plan for the foreseeable future.”
Unlike American Canyon, Rancho Cotate canceled classes Monday and Tuesday but was scheduled to re-open Wednesday. So the Cougars are in the same boat.
“It’s an interesting boat to be in,” Montante said. “I coached in Seattle for a couple of years and we had some snow that we had to deal with and we just practiced outside and nobody seemed to mind too much. After a while it got to be a little too cold and then we all went in; there’s a difference between 20 below and 20 above. Here, smoke makes it difficult – smoke, fire and lightning.”
But football is meant to be practiced outside where it’s played, with pads and tackling and a soft surface, so the Wolves have been restless.
“Antsy is a good word for it,” Montante said. “We’re trying to make things as normal as possible for them, so when the game didn’t happen on Friday, we got them through a fairly strenuous workout to simulate the athletic peak you go through. We’re trying to recreate that again, modified, keep their bodies in the same routine, keep their minds in it. We’re doing some cognitive stuff in film sessions, too, giving them a lot of ownership on stuff.
“The kids have been present, pretty attentive and mindful for the most part throughout this thing. They went through fires last year, too, so this isn’t exactly foreign to them. We don’t want it to be the new normal, though. The fire is about 10 minutes away from my cousin’s house in Durham.”
The coach also noted that senior wide receiver-defensive back Brandon Seay’s brother, 2017 Napa County Football Player of the Year LaVar Seay, plays for Oroville’s Butte College, which is currently being used as a law-enforcement staging area for the Camp Fire.
A linebacker, LaVar Seay is third with four sacks and 16th in tackles with 13 for the Roadrunners (9-1). After going 5-0 in their conference against American River, Sierra, Siskiyous, Shasta and Feather River, they are scheduled to play another conference champion in Fresno City (8-2) at Shasta College in a Northern California Football Conference northern semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday.
American Canyon is a team on a mission, too. Just ask senior running back Eddie Byrdsong. Buoyed by chants of “Ed-die, Ed-die, Ed-die” from the huge turnout of Wolves fans, the senior rushed 45 times for a career-high 356 yards and four touchdowns against Montgomery. He now has 1,399 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.
“Eddie ran well,” Montante said. “The offensive line did a great job, and the presence of other threats we had on the field also opened up some running lanes for him. The offense did what it needed to do. It’s good that we’re not a one-trick pony. We’ve got a bunch of kids who can touch the ball and do things with it.”
So does Rancho Cotate, which finished second to Cardinal Newman in the North Bay-Oak League. The Cougars opened the playoffs Nov. 2 with a 55-7 dismantling of Casa Grande, a team American Canyon defeated 34-14 two weeks before.
Rancho Cotate is No. 6 in the MaxPreps.com North Coast Section Rankings, No. 12 in the San Francisco Chronicle Top 25, and No. 17 in the Sport Stars Magazine’s NorCal Top 20 Rankings.
The Cougars are led by 6-foot-1 junior quarterback Jared Stocker (158-of-244 passing, 2,372 yards, 23 touchdowns, six interceptions), 6-1, 210-pound junior running back Rasheed Rankin (189 carries, 1,170 yards, 6.2 ave., 20 touchdowns) and 6-3 senior wide receiver Connor Barbato (48 catches, 1,042 yards, eight touchdowns).
How does American Canyon plan to contain Rancho Cotate's three-headed monster?
“Alignment, assignment, responsibility, all the clichés – rally to the ball carrier, bring the ball carrier down, get to the quarterback , disrupt the flow of their offense,” Montante said. “Their offensive line is really good and their skill players are really good. Across the roster, they pass the eyeball test, so we’ve just got to do our jobs and play with max effort and let the chips fall where they fall.”
The Wolves don’t need to be reminded that they gave up 227 yards and three touchdowns through the air against Montgomery.
“It’s amazing what lining up six inches one direction versus the other can do, and proper footwork and technique – force teams to beat you instead of beating yourself,” Montante said. “The kids saw it during the course of the game and they saw it on film. We’ve drilled it and continued to drill it. But those Montgomery receivers were really good, too. It’s the playoffs. We’ll make plays, they’ll make their plays. It comes down to who makes more of them.”
It’s not easy for a No. 8 seed to knock off a No. 1, but the Wolves must think they have a chance after watching sister school Vintage do it against Antioch last Friday, 24-21 in double overtime.
“That was actually the topic of discussion among a lot of the kids yesterday: ‘Look what Vintage was able to pull off,’” Montante said.
But it takes not beating oneself, the coach said.
“A lot of the damage that has been done to us this year has been self-inflicted,” he said of nonleague losses to Deer Valley, 36-21, Inderkum, 69-0, Amador Valley, 42-13, and Wood, 28-22, and a 27-14 Vine Valley Athletic League loss to Vintage.
“That’s not to take anything away from the teams that have beaten us; they were all pretty good teams. But our kids can look at the film and look at what they’ve done, individually and collectively, and point to things that they could have done better, and should have done better, that would have yielded a better result.”
The improvement of junior quarterback Vance Eschenburg (103 carries for 626 yards, 10 touchdowns, 20-of-49 passing for 479 yards, no interceptions) and offensive linemen Davion Salanga, Jesus Sanchez, Jacob Mitchell, Joseph Mendoza and Daniel Luu have been major factors.
“Vance has grown a lot as a quarterback. The offensive line knows they’re not the biggest group of guys and they’re able to overcome that by being aggressive and tenacious,” Montante said. “Our team has grown a lot as a collective. All of the kids have taken a lot of ownership over improving. We talk about that it’s OK to be flawed and have weaknesses, just as long as you are aware of them and are working to improve them.
“You don’t ignore your weaknesses and shortcomings. You embrace them and you get better on a daily basis. That’s what we’ve preached, what we’ve practiced, and what the kids have embraced and we’ve gone from 0-4 to playing meaningful football in November. It’s a good thing to see.”
Even if this game is postponed again, Montante said his team wants to play.
“Natural disasters lend to a lot of unpredictability, so who knows if it will be pushed back even further? We just control what we can control and do what we do,” he said. “We’ll play this thing on Christmas Day in the parking lot if we have to.”