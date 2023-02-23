Travis Hightower is undoubtedly a name everyone who follows high school boys basketball in the region knows by now. The man needs no introduction.

After being named Vine Valley Athletic League Player of the Year, the 6-foot-7 senior continues to have jaw-dropping moments in the playoffs.

In Wednesday night’s CIF North Coast Section Division 4 semifinal at Daniel J. Clark Gym, Hightower had one of his most electric games as he led the No. 2 seeded Braves past No. 3 seed Ygnacio Valley of Concord, 71-60.

The combo guard-forward was simply unstoppable as he finished with a game-high of 29 points and 6 rebounds. Hightower was unguardable in the first half, when he scored 16 of those points — 12 in the first quarter. He made 9 of 12 free throws in the game.

“It was cool,” Hightower said of his monster game. “I was flowing off my teammates. If they got me the ball, then I’d try to go into the paint and score.”

With the victory, the defending Northern California champion Braves (26-4) get to do something they didn’t do last season, nor any season since 1983-84 — play for a section title. Then-head coach Lynn McCarroll's Braves lost 61-54 to Benicia in the NCS Class A final 39 years ago and Justin-Siena hasn't been back until now.

On Saturday night at Golden Gate Park’s Kezar Pavilion in San Francisco, Justin-Siena will meet top-seeded University High of San Francisco at 8 p.m. The Red Devils (27-3) beat No. 4 seed Marin Catholic 82-42 at Kezar on Wednesday.

In Napa on Wednesday, the Wolves (21-6) didn’t make it easy for Justin-Siena. They hung around in the first half with some good inside-out play. The ball was going down into 6-foot-10 junior center Evan McKnight, who scored 8 of his 12 points in the first half while also kicking it out to shooters for good looks from beyond the arc. Ygnacio Valley also showed off its team speed in the first quarter by jumping into passing lanes and forcing mistakes.

“They're a very well-coached team,” Justin-Siena head coach and athletic director George Nessman said. “They’re very structured defensively and they play hard. They've got good quickness, four guys on the court who are very quick, and they’ve got a 6-10 center to protect around the rim. They’re a well-built team and they were a tough opponent for us, no doubt. They caused some trouble for us, as good teams will. We got punched a couple of times. We kept punching back and we were able to get it done.”

The Braves also had a hard time scoring buckets inside early, but were able to do it more as the game progressed.

“I think I think we just stayed after it,” Nessman said of getting buckets in the key. “We kept going down inside and kept creating opportunities and eventually we broke through and were able to convert a number of them.”

Justin-Siena went on an 18-6 run over the first four minutes of the second quarter to take a 37-24 lead. The momentum was short-lived, however, as the Wolves reeled off a 12-4 run to end the first half to pull within 41-36 at the break.

“Well, we switched some assignments, part of those by foul necessity,” Nessman said as to what changed in the second quarter. “We changed who was guarding who. I think we did a better job on No. 11 (Loyal Morris) and we contained their dribble better in the second quarter. Early in the game, they were attacking us off the bounce very effectively and I think we prevented that much better as the game proceeded.”

It also helped that other key members stepped up in the contest to add double figures in points. One of those was Vince Jackson, who finished with 14 points and brought in 9 rebounds. The senior forward, who scored 8 points before the break, connected on a plethora of shots from mid-range.

The other double-digit scorer was Jaden Washington. The junior center finished with 13 points, 4 rebounds and a blocked shot, scoring 8 points in the first half, but that wasn’t his most important impact on the game. Washington was tasked with guarding McKnight for the majority of the game and held him to just 4 points in the second half.

“Really key, because we needed big shots and they provided good shots at crucial points,” Hightower said of Jackson and Washington.

Rounding out the scoring for Justin-Siena were Ma’el Blunt (8 points), Asher Cleary (5 points, 7 rebounds), and DJ Ryan (2 points).

