SAN FRANCISCO — When you’ve got a big man who not only has the moves down on the block but can shoot from outside, it’s a matchup nightmare.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Senior forward-center Joey Kennedy, University High School’s version of the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, put the top-seeded Red Devils on his back as they beat No. 2 seed Justin-Siena, 67-59, in the CIF North Coast Section Division 4 championship game Saturday night at Kezar Pavilion.

The long, lanky, 6-foot-6 co-captain was simply unguardable as he finished with a team-high 21 points. Kennedy went off in the second half, scoring 13 points while connecting on a pair of shots from beyond the arc. Had he shot better than 1 for 6 from the free-throw line, University might have won by double digits.

“I think their center played just a heck of a game,” Justin-Siena head coach and athletic director George Nessman said of Kennedy. “He hit threes, he rebounded. They’re a very physical team and they hurt us on the offensive boards.”

Another reason University (28-3) came out victorious was that it made four shots from beyond the 3-point line.

The Red Devils pulled away in the second half, when they outscored Justin-Siena 35-27. They especially put the hammer on the Braves in the third quarter, ending the period with a 16-6 to take a 48-43 lead.

“We had few turnovers, but I think they just made some big shots,” Nessman said of the third quarter. “Their center hit a big three in the corner when we cut it to three. They’re a good team and they’re the No. 1 seed for a reason. They’re the defending champions, they’re very good, and we certainly battled them. We just couldn’t make enough plays to win the game.”

University affected a lot of the Braves' shots due to its length. The Braves’ foul issues throughout the game also played a part in University being able to fight back.

“Well, it’s always a factor in a game and we have to play without fouling and we didn’t do it,” Nessman said. “A lot of it is because they put a lot of pressure on you. University pushed the ball so hard that sometimes you’re just in a bad position and you end up fouling.”

On top of all that, the Red Devils saw junior Cole Boake finish with 20 points. He scored 14 in the first half while making a 3-pointer, and he made 8 of 10 free throws.

However, Justin-Siena (26-5) was able to hang with the defending section champions in the first half. The Braves held the lead multiple times, including 18-16 after the first quarter.

Another thing the visitors did well was send a message out of the break when they went on a 5-0 run to pull within 37-32 midway through the third quarter.

“The biggest thing was just keep playing,” Nessman said of the fast start to the second half. “I thought we were playing OK and it was a back-and-forth game and a game of mini runs and they made one at the end that we couldn’t answer.”

Travis Hightower had another monster night for Justin-Siena. The senior scored in a multitude of ways and finished with a double-double, a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds. He scored 13 points prior to the break and was 3 of 8 from the line.

Also finishing with a double-double was Vince Jackson. The senior forward scored 12 points, 7 in the first half, to go along with 11 rebounds and a blocked shot. He made 2 of 4 free throws.

Others scoring for Justin-Siena were Asher Cleary (8 points, 1 rebound), Ma’el Blunt (6 points, 3 rebounds), Jaden Washington (5 points, 3 rebounds), Nick Jeramaz (3 points, 4 rebounds), and DJ Ryan (2 points, 1 rebound).

This isn’t the end of the line for either team. They were to find out their seeds and matchups Sunday afternoon for the CIF State Championships, which begin Tuesday night. Justin-Siena looks to make a return to the state title game at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center after a runner-up finish in last year’s first-ever trip to the state playoffs.