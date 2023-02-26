SAN RAMON — Vintage High boys soccer teams try to face as many perennial playoff programs in the preseason so they can become familiar with the various styles of soccer played in the Bay Area.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

One program the Crushers hadn’t played since they joined the North Coast Section was Monte Vista.

The Mustangs play differently than most teams Vintage faces, but the Crushers adjusted well for all 80-plus minutes of regulation in Saturday night’s NCS Division 1 championship game — until overtime, when Monte Vista broke the scoreless tie for a 1-0 victory with a golden goal that was all about the assist.

Mustangs senior Felix Miranda, who came in with the unusual stat line of 20 assists and zero goals, made the goal easy with probably the longest throw-in the Crushers had seen at the high school level.

“We knew it was going to be a battle. We were going to get tested physically, also mentally, just knowing the weapons that they have and what they’re going to try to do,” Vintage co-coach Alex Feliciano said. “Obviously, dealing with a long throw-in, a guy that could just launch the ball into the box at will, makes it a different style of play. We’ve never seen a team that does that, and that’s what they do. They did exactly what we expected but it doesn’t make the job any easier.

“You’ve got to win your aerial duels, you gotta go up with heart, you gotta win the first ball, 50/50 balls, the second balls, and we did that. We kept bending, we kept bending, and eventually I guess we broke. When you have a weapon like that, it seemed like, if they were going to score, it was going to be off a throw. That’s what their bread and butter is, how they’ve been scoring all year. I believe that guy’s got 20-something assists and I guarantee none of them are from his feet.”

Vintage lost in the NCS semifinals last year but still qualified for its first-ever Northern California regional playoffs and beat Archbishop Mitty and Sacred Heart Prep to win the NorCal Division IV title.

The Crushers (16-3-6) are seeded No. 7 in this year's NorCal Division I playoffs and will open at undefeated No. 2 seed Clovis North (24-0-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“We're so proud of these boys, the run that they’ve made, the hard work and dedication they’ve put in, the teams that they’ve knocked off to be here,” Feliciano said. “It’s hard to end the section playoffs that way and it leaves a sour taste, but now we’ve got to regroup and get ready for regionals.”

A large crowd of Vintage supporters made the 45-minute drive to Contra Costa County on Saturday, including 16 vocal members of the Crushers’ varsity baseball team wearing their jerseys.

“All the support we had from everybody coming out — man, our crowd was on fire — just speaks volumes of our parents, our community, how they were getting behind these boys,” Feliciano said. “We really want to thank everybody that traveled out here tonight and all the support we got. It really does make a big difference.”

They saw their team at its best, especially junior goalkeeper Luis Vasquez and a back line led by senior co-captain Eric Reis.

“With balls getting dumped in your box left and right, you’ve got to have a goalkeeper that’s willing to be brave and own his box and be physical and not hesitate,” Feliciano said. “When he made his mind up to go, he went and he was strong and he kept us in it with punches and big saves, one after another.

“But our center backs, our back line, everybody had to defend tonight. We defended as a team and eventually they broke through and it was unfortunate. We thought that they shouldn’t have had that throw-in; it looked like (possession) was ours, that it went off their player, and it also looked like there was a handball on the goal, so it’s a really hard loss in that sense. But we can’t say enough about how hard our boys played."

Monte Vista (20-1-5) avenged a 1-0 loss to Vintage in the programs' previous meeting, in December 2017 at Napa's Memorial Stadium.

“In these championship games, It might be one chance, or half a chance, that you get all game and you have to be clinical and do anything you can to finish that chance. But their keeper made a couple of good saves and our guys couldn’t get a solid strike on the ball," Feliciano said. "We had to play a different style of game with their formation and the way they press. We had to adapt and I think we did that. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t have a little more time because anything can happen.”

Although the Crushers fell just short of winning their first section title since taking Sac-Joaquin Section Division II honors in fall 2014, they did reach the title game for the first time since then by handing No. 1 seed Clayton Valley Charter its first loss of the season in the semifinals.

“The grit and character and the resolve that we have, it never goes away,” said Feliciano. “You look at the Clayton Valley game, when we went down 1-0 in the first half at their place, against the No. 1-seeded team, and our boys just kept believing. They kept fighting, and that’s what they did tonight, too. They were backed against the ropes. We were taking punches, we were taking punches, but we were still standing at the end, and we took a few punches of our own.

“We just want that respect, and hopefully we earned that respect from the section and from Monte Vista. We made a little bit of noise and hopefully we can keep doing that in the regional tournament as well.”

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this report.