After getting past two unfamiliar opponents to open the North Coast Section Division 1 boys soccer playoffs, Vintage has its first rematch in the semifinals.

The fifth-seeded Crushers, coming off Saturday night’s 3-1 win over No. 13 Castro Valley after opening with a 1-0 win over No. 12 seed James Logan three nights before, leave the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium for Concord when they visit No. 1 seed Clayton Valley Charter in a 7 p.m. semifinal Wednesday. The Ugly Eagles (19-0-3) advanced with a 1-0 win over No. 8 Freedom-Oakley on Saturday.

Clayton Valley beat Vintage 10 weeks ago in a preseason game at Memorial Stadium, 1-0.

“We know they’re stronger, but we’re stronger as well, so hopefully we can put up a good fight and come out on top,” Vintage senior Anthony Stainer, who had a goal and assist against Castro Valley, said of Clayton Valley. “Last time, (the Eagles) transitioned on us and got it in and we couldn’t respond in time. We want to get to the final, but we can’t underestimate anybody. We’ve got to take it one game at a time. We can’t look too far ahead or look to the next game. We’ve got to focus on what’s next and stay composed as a team and keep going.”

Octavio Castro, who also had a goal and assist Saturday night, said the Crushers need to be confident so they can play their best game Wednesday.

“We just need to stay composed, keep calm, just keep doing what we’re doing. It’s working,” he said. “They like to attack more. I’d say they’re better than the two teams we’ve played already. We had chances in that game to tie it. I think we’ll get it done this time.

“A lot of us have played on (club) teams outside of high school, so there’s some chemistry there. Knowing that we might not be the best team out there, that there might be teams better than us, we try to beat every team that stands in front of us to get to that goal that we want to achieve.”

On Saturday, Stainer gave the Crushers a 1-0 lead about 10 minutes in on a pass from right center back Octavio Castro, who also finished with a goal and assist.

“Octavio sent it through and it felt good to get on the scoresheet and celebrate with Sergio (Hernandez). We’re playing for him now,” Stainer said of the senior wing, whose season may be over after sustaining a broken ankle against James Logan.

Charlie Galvan scored 10 minutes later off a Stainer assist for a 2-0 lead that lasted into halftime.

The Cougars spent most of the early second half in Vintage territory and with 23 minutes left, Castro Valley junior Alec Balica, cut the lead in half with 23 minutes left with his team-high 23rd goal of the season.

Vintage fans weren’t worried for long. Three minutes later, Castro regained the two-goal margin for the Crushers with a 10-yard shot at the north net.

Castro, who hadn’t scored since January, relayed Emmanuel Hurtado’s corner kick back to him and got it back at the top of the box and slotted into the upper right corner.

“The goalie didn’t see me coming so I decided to hit it first time,” Castro said.

Added Stainer, “We knew they’re going to come out when we were up and give it everything they had. Thankfully, with our hard work and heart, we pushed through it. We wanted it more. It was a different style than (James Logan), which was more of a compact team and hard to break down. This team kinda pressed us and thankfully we got in behind them and scored a couple of times and held the lead. Even though they got a goal back, we got a goal back. We responded in a good way.”

Galvan, who came out late for the team, said it was only his third goal of the season.

“I was mostly focused on getting a win for my team,” he said. “I was just trying to help my team as much as I could. We’ve been working really hard in practice. We’ve been looking really solid. We have a lot of chemistry between our players.”

The Vintage-Clayton Valley winner will face No. 3 seed Monte Vista-Danville or No. 2 Dougherty Valley-San Ramon for the title Friday or Saturday. Monte Vista knocked off No. 6 De La Salle 2-0 on Saturday. Montgomery, seeded only No. 7 a year after beating Vintage in the semifinals, was ousted in the first round this year by No. 7 Pittsburg, 3-0, and the Pirates were then eliminated by Dougherty Valley on Saturday.

“Those two teams are usually like No. 1 and No. 2,” Feliciano said of DLS and Montgomery, “and we have a higher seed than both.”

The coach said the Crushers keep playoff practices light to limit the possibility of more injuries, and work on offense.

“We keep things light and fun to build the chemistry and camaraderie, and we always work on finishing. Finishing is big down the stretch,” Feliciano said. “A lot of teams practice penalty kicks. We never practice PKs because we don’t think it’s going to get to that point. We just work on our crossing and finishing. Even in tight games you’re going to get one or two chances, so you need to be clinical in front of the goal and make sure you finish, and we did tonight. To be able to go up 2-nil early in the first half was just what the doctor ordered.”

He was impressed with the play on which Galvan scored what proved to be the winning goal.

“Anthony carried the ball down the left side, beat a few guys and put a nice cutback ball on the ground — something we practice all the time, putting that ball on the ground, giving your guys a chance, allowing midfielders to get numbers in the box to finish that, and Charlie — who had just come as a sub; that was his first touch — was able to put it in the back of the goal. It was exactly how you would want to write it up.

“The boys executed the game plan to a tee, doing what we wanted to do, keeping the ball possession-wise, trying to really lock in on their dangerous player (Balica), who was a handful and ended up scoring on us. They just played inspired tonight. Inspired a lot for Sergio. He is one of the main reasons we are where we are is become of him.”

So what inspired the Crushers before Hernandez got hurt?

“A lot of it is heart,” Feliciano said. “Skill is great, but a lot of these playoff games come down to the will to go out there leave it all on the field. That’s what Sergio did. He went in 100% and left it all on the field. He had that fire, that mentality. That’s how these guys try to play. No matter what our stature as far as height and size, it’s all about heart and hustle.

“We’ve got 12, 13 seniors and they’ve played together a long time in club and high school and they don’t want the ride to end. They want the next chapter in this book, so the quest continues, Just putting on the Vintage kit (uniform) carries a lot of weight. We have a strong history in this program of going far in the playoffs and so they want to carry on that legacy and they have that honor and respect for guys that came before them and all these little guys out here that are going to come after them, so they have that duty. That’s always in the back of our minds.

“There were guys watching tonight from our last section champions of (fall) 2014. These guys come out and show support for the next group. We’re just trying to be the next team to do something great — for Napa, for our school and for our league. We have high expectations so they boys really take that to heart and play with a chip on their shoulder, They want that respect and want to keep that going.”