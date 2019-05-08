The Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team celebrated its first-ever North Coast Section playoff victory on Tuesday night, ousting former Marin County Athletic League rival Terra Linda, 8-4 in its Division 2 opener at Dodd Stadium.
“We really worked our tails off this year,” said Justin-Siena head coach John Murray, whose Braves (14-5) finished tied for second place in the Vine Valley Athletic League. “Our goals for this year were to make it to VVAL finals and make it to NCS. We saw the No. 5 seed. We got (No. 12 seed) Terra Linda. They ended our season the last two years. So a little icing on that cake to get them this year with this squad.”
Connor Machado lit up the Trojan defense with five goals, including three across a two-minute span in the third quarter, as the Braves raced out to a 7-1 advantage before coasting the rest of the way.
After securing a hat trick early in the third quarter off a ground-ball scoop and score, Machado scored his fourth just 1:20 later. Within 30 seconds of his fourth goal, his fifth found the net, sending onlookers into a vociferous frenzy.
“I think Connor proved he’s one of the best shooters in the area out here,” said Murray, who revealed that Machado will be named as a First Team All-VVAL attackman. “He just exploded onto the scene this year. He had skills as a freshman, but he didn’t really have that confidence to play how he played tonight.
“He put in the work. All that you saw tonight is him putting in work in the summer, putting in work in the fall, in between practices, after practices. And it showed tonight.”
Despite coming off the offensive outburst of his life, the sophomore was humble and hungry after the game, deflecting praise toward his teammates and seeming ready to play another 48 minutes.
He did accept praise, however, for his propensity to pick up ground balls – an important skill that helped him score two of his five goals.
“I’ve always been a ground-ball guy. ‘Ground balls win games’ is what my coaches always tell me,” Machado said. “Feels good getting recognized for those.”
After scoring two goals in the first quarter, Machado showed off his passing chops in the second. Just two minutes into the frame, he fended off two smothering defenders to dump off a pass to freshman Tommy Crist, who cashed in with an easy goal.
Crist paid it forward minutes later by assisting another freshman. Aidan Cushing received the pass on the left wing, wrapped around the front of the net, and fired a goal over the Trojan goalie’s stick into the top left corner to give the Braves a 4-1 lead.
As time wound down late in the fourth quarter, Cushing repaid the favor by assisting Crist on a goal that iced the game and thwarted any chance of a Terra Linda comeback.
With the defense firing on all cylinders, behind solid saves from freshman goalie Jack Duffy and a bevy of tremendous clears from junior Miles Williams, the Braves’ attackmen were able to methodically pick the Trojans’ defense apart as they dominated time of possession.
Defenders do not often get credit in lacrosse, but Murray made sure to applaud Williams for his effort and athleticism.
“He’s an animal. Just athletically really gifted and able to stick with guys running full speed while throwing checks. That’s not something a lot of guys can do,” Murray said. “It’s really just reining him in because he wants to go out and take away the ball and push it in transition every time.”
As the defensive captain behind a complicated zone scheme, the well-spoken Williams said the key for the Braves’ success is communication.
“It took a lot of work at the start running out the kinks of our defense,” he said. “It’s not just communication on the field, but in the classroom experiences as well. We talk and we say, ‘Well, you’re over here, but we can switch if this happens,’ and we all have to know each other’s positions. It’s about us working together and knowing where we are going to be, communicating on the field with our words and our movements.”
Communication will be paramount moving forward. The Braves’ head to Oakland for a quarterfinal showdown against No. 4 seed Bishop O’Dowd at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“We played them two years ago and they smoked us (16-3),” Murray said. “From what I’ve heard they have one of the best faceoff guys around, a strong midfielder, and they run what seems to be a very similar offense to what we run. I’m expecting a good, fun matchup.”
Although the underclassman-laden Braves will enter the quarterfinals as the underdog, they’ll be difficult to stop if they can get a similar performance from Machado.
“I think we can pull it together,” Machado said. “We’ve just got to play four quarters of Justin-Siena lacrosse to make it happen.”