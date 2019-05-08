After winning the first Vine Valley Athletic League boys tennis title and earning a home opener in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs, 14th-seeded Vintage saw its undefeated season end with a 6-1 loss to strong No. 3 seed Foothill-Pleasanton on Tuesday at the Napa Valley Tennis Association courts.
“This was a fantastic season for us,” said Vintage head coach Chris Cole afterward. “But in the postseason, the teams are so tough.”
The Falcons (17-2) were last year’s NCS champions and finished second in this year East Bay Athletic League standings.
In the featured match of the day, Vintage freshman Lucas Bollinger entertained the crowd with a 6-0, 6-1 thrashing of Foothill’s No. 1 player, Adam Linette. Bollinger raced through the first set, handling the big serve of the brawny Linette with ease.
“I felt good today and had a good win,” said Bollinger. “It was a good way to finish the season.”
Bollinger was undefeated in league play on the year and was named VVAL Most Valuable Player.
“Lucas is a phenomenal player as well as being a good kid,” said Cole. “He was the player of the year in the VVAL for a reason. There were times today when his opponent had him against the wall and Lucas would come up with another shot and force the other guy to play another point.
“He unravels everyone because people underestimate him.”
Bollinger seemed to totally frustrate Linette with a mixture of powerful ground strokes and deft drop shots.
“I like getting into the other guy’s head,” Bollinger emphasized.
Foothill’s strength and depth was on display in the other singles and doubles matches, which the visitors swept without losing a set.
At No. 2 through No. 4 singles, respectively, Akash Patel defeated Jack Cole, 6-2, 6-3, Anirudh Poruri defeated Paul Saleh 6-2, 6-2, and Abhinand Eedara shut out Andrew Diana 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 through No. 3 doubles, in order, it was Dylan Weiglein and Alex Yang over Cole Geschwender and Connor Castelazo, 6-0, 6-1, Matt Haskell and Praveen Sentha over Antonio Fernandez and Finn Glascott, 6-0, 6-0, and Ian Dong and Andrew Kwon over Caymus Barrett and Alex Housley, 6-1, 6-1.
Geschwender, who teamed with Castelazo on the last two Monticello Empire League doubles titles, played with him for only the second time all season Tuesday.
“He was on the roster ‘as needed.’ We needed him yesterday, so I let them play one last time,” Coach Cole said. “We got Cole cleared and the Foothill coach was cool with it. It was actually a perfect end to the season.”
Coach Cole was already looking forward to next season but was sad to say his son Jack, the team’s No. 2 player, will trades in his racket for a baseball bat next year. Even so, the elder Cole said his club is looking good for the next few years.
There will be no offseason for Bollinger, who lives, eats and breathes tennis.
“I’m going to play a lot of tournaments over the summer, including one in Colorado where I will be representing NorCal,” he said. “It’s going to be a busy summer.”
Bollinger, the VVAL singles champion, was coming off a 1-1 debut in the NCS singles tournament on Friday at Harbor Bay Club in Alameda. He opened with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Lick-Wilmerding’s Sidd Desai, before No. 1 seed Karl Collins of El Cerrito came back to eliminate him, 6-7 (7-9), 6-1, 6-1. Collins went on to win the title.
Saleh and Cole, the VVAL doubles runners-up, lost their NCS Div. 1 opener to Heritage’s Herman Austero and Sahil Chandra on Friday, 6-1, 6-3.