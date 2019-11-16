CONCORD – Although they are known as the “Ugly Eagles," No. 1 seed Clayton Valley Charter put together two good-looking halves on the way to a 35-9 win over No. 8 seed Napa in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs on Friday.
Despite it being the end of the road for Napa (7-4), first-year head coach Richie Wessman was proud of the season’s accomplishments.
“It takes three full years to really change a culture and cement the program the way you want it,” Wessman said. “We’ve come a really long ways this year and that’s really promising for what we can accomplish next year. You look at our three losses in the regular season, one or two plays go the other way it could have really been different.”
For example, Wessman pointed to this year's Big Game, where the Grizzlies came 23 seconds from walking off as VVAL champions after going 0-10 with a program in chaos not that long ago.
“This game didn’t end well but I think we could have done some things different at the start that could have made things much different in the second half,” Wessman said. “All credit to them though.I don’t think the score line is that reflective of the game that was played here.”
"Our guys really competed tonight, they kept fighting and didn’t quit and we were very close on both offense and defense and," Wessman added. "All credit to them though.”
One thing that didn’t help any was the loss of senior signal caller and offensive leader Isaiah Newton during the week. Wessman said that the Grizzlies quarterback strained his ACL in the game against Vintage.
"It didn’t really surface until the middle of last week,” Wessman said "It’s not like something that he felt on a certain play. We would have run a little bit of a different offense tonight, but Hunter St. Clair did a terrific job coming in for him. It was just something where we don’t want to risk blowing out Isaiah’s ACL and killing his college career.”
Clayton Valley (6-5) didn’t waste anytime getting on the scoreboard Friday night. Swift running back Omari Taylor put the Ugly Eagles up 6-0 with an 11-yard touchdown run on the third play of the game.
They almost added to their early lead but a 50-yard touchdown run from Taylor was erased due to a penalty. Napa then recovered a Clayton Valley fumble on the next play.
Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, no scores resulted from that turnover. In fact the visitors didn't record a first down until late in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Taylor added to the Eagles lead with a 30-yard run with 3:50 left in the second. Mistakes and penalties kept Clayton Valley from further adding to its lead in the second quarter while Napa was finally able to get on the scoreboard, when Erik Vargas drilled a 33-yard field goal, putting the score at 14-3 at halftime.
The Grizzlies began the second half in promising fashion with a first down on their opening possession, but again eventually were forced to punt.
Taylor once again shouldered the offensive load for the host on their following drive before sprinting past Napa’s defenders for a 31-yard touchdown with 9:31 left in the third quarter.
Napa's offense finally found a groove and with receiver Brock Bowers hauling in a pass to bring Napa to the Eagles' five-yard line. Then it was running back Benito Saldivar’s turn and he flashed into the endzone from there for the score.
That would close out the scoring for Napa but Clayton Valley had more to say. With less than a minute left in the third quarter, it was backup running back Erik Christofferson scoring from two yards out, increasing the Eagles lead to 28-9.
To its credit, Napa only allowed Clayton Valley one more score, a one-yard plunge by backup quarterback Jake Kern with 7:14 left.
After the contest there were plenty of hugs on the Napa sideline and more than a few tears shed by seniors, the class that helped to bring the program back from the dead in a couple of short years.
“This group of seniors came a long way this year to flip the program around,” said senior center Jose Santos, brushing away the tears. "It’s a sad moment but I’m happy we were able to accomplish what we did.”