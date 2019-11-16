Shutouts are always hard to come by, and even more so in the playoffs.
But in Friday night’s North Coast Section Division 2 quarterfinal, No. 2-seeded Vintage accomplished both, blanking visiting No. 7 seed Redwood, 25-0, at Memorial Stadium.
It was something that Vintage head coach Dylan Leach was very pleased about afterward.
“Those guys are tough. They play a tough brand of football,” he said about the Giants (8-3). “A lot of people think they're like a finesse pass type, but they came out and they executed their outside zone great. Anytime you get a shout out, especially in the playoffs is a great thing, especially to a team that probably, I think they put out like 62 and 77 (points) the last time they came out.
"But hats off to them. They never gave up they play hard-nose, and I give those guys a lot of credit to that coaching staff.”
However, it wasn’t all that easy for the Vintage defense. Redwood moved the ball into the Crushers' redzone twice on the night, but the hosts held both times.
“We know we're really strong on defense,” said Vintage sophomore running back Dylan Smith. “We know that we’re a defensive team for sure. “It gives us hope for these next few teams to stop them on defense.”
Smith had his coming out party on Friday night, scoring two touchdowns and rushing for 63 yards on four carries. The other key to the Vintage (10-1) rushing onslaught was senior Pedja Zivkovic, who rushed for 122 yards on 13 carries.
“Pedja is the one that moved us in between the 20s and got us the movement,” Leach said. “And then Dylan obviously had those nice touchdown runs. He’s a sophomore, so we’re really excited about that. But he just runs hard and he plays with such passion and I appreciate him every day. He comes and learns and he has an open mind and he's good at football, but he wants to be great and so that's what we appreciate about Dylan Smith.”
Smith’s first score came right before the half. With 2:59 remaining in the second quarter, he punched in a 12-yard touchdown run, which put the Crushers up 11-0 heading into the break.
Vintage had taken a 3-0 lead on a 27-yard field goal from Tate Salese on their first dive of the game, which had started promising but fizzled out.
“I just thought the beginning game we were way too emotional, like we were so pumped up to play a game,” Leach said. “We felt like we left a lot on the field the last time we got on this field, and I think these kids just wanted it so much that we were just a little bit too emotional. So, I really enjoyed the way they come down in the second half, and really played our type of football.”
After a scoreless third quarter, Smith ran in his second score from 32 yards out on a scamper up the Crusher sideline with 11:15 left in the game.
Vintage put the game away shortly after when junior quarterback Jacob Aaron punched in a five-yard touchdown run to make it 25-0 with 8:01 remaining.
With the win, the Crushers move onto the NCS semifinals for the second consecutive season. They’ll be back in action next Saturday at 7 p.m. when they host No. 3 seed Campolindo (9-2), which beat No. 6 seed Livermore, 41-16, on Friday night.
“Listen, you get to this point, I want to put my name and our coaching staff's name and our program's name in the hat with guys like (Campolindo head coach Kevin) Macy," Leach said. "He's been doing it for years. That program’s been doing it for years. So, we're just excited (at) the opportunity to come back home and get a chance to play against great programs.”
The last time Campolindo played at Napa Memorial Stadium was 2015 when the Cougars came to town riding a 29-game win streak.
This will also be the first semifinal playoff game hosted at Memorial Stadium since 1989.