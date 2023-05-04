Tanner Low, one of the captains of the Vintage High boys lacrosse team, knew Vista del Lago would score a lot of goals Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium.

But the senior made sure the Crushers had the lead at least once, by scoring the first goal by either team, in the North Coast Section Division 1 playoff opener.

But the fourth-seeded Eagles tied it up just a minute later with the first of 11 unanswered goals and cruised past 13th-seeded Vintage, 20-8.

Like the Granite Bay team that defeated the Crushers in the first round last year, Vista del Lago (18-3) plays in the NCS playoffs because its own Sac-Joaquin Section doesn’t have the 16 teams needed to have its own playoffs.

Vintage head coach Josh DeGarmo said the SJS may have 16 teams next year, though, finally keeping the Crushers from having to play another Placer County powerhouse in the postseason.

“These guys are probably the No. 1 team in the Sac-Joaquin Section even though they lost their league (tournament final) to Oak Ridge,” DeGarmo said. “From knowing some of their kids who play travel with some of our players, they probably have 12 to 14 kids who play year-round lacrosse — and then their (second-string players) are right behind them. They’re a high-quality lacrosse team.”

For Vista del Lago, junior Zachary Bailiff had eight goals and two assists, senior Tristan Sackmann six goals and one assist, junior Max Vota four goals and three assists, and junior Owen Pettus one goal and two assists, and senior Andrew Fink one goal. The Eagles’ three goalkeepers combined for 15 saves.

The Eagles went 7-0 in the Delta League in the regular season before falling to Oak Ridge in the league final, 13-11. Vintage finished 13-5 after going 8-1 in the Vine Valley Athletic League, finishing second behind Justin-Siena.

“They have the best defensive poles we’ve seen all year. They don’t have to slide a lot,” DeGarmo said. “They’re very solid in their footwork. The level of D-poles they have is nothing like we have in the VVAL.”

Wyatt Ficke cut Vintage’s deficit to 11-2 with a goal assisted by senior Nico DeLeon, Low scored an unassisted goal to make it 13-3, the top Crushers scoring threat Luke Haeuser scored at the last second to make it 15-4 at halftime.

A goal by senior Alex Roberts on an assist from junior Hunter Madole and Low’s final goal capped a 4-1 run that cut the Eagles’ lead to nine points, 16-7. But Vista del Lago added four more before Madole got on the board himself with one second left.

Brody Vance, Donovan Waters, Keegan Murphy, Low, Roberts and DeLeon were Vintage’s only seniors this season, while the Eagles sport 15.

“We played them a couple of years ago (in Folsom and lost 16-4) in the preseason, and they had a bunch of seniors out for a school function, so it was mostly their JV team,” DeGarmo said. “They’re a very, very solid program. Athleticism-wise I think we can play with a lot of teams. It’s the lacrosse IQ — the quick changing out of the box, knowing where to go on transition. That’s the stuff we need to work on.

“The majority of our players have played only one or two years. We have a handful who have played since they were young, but when we get into our second and third line, it’s too much of a drastic difference to compete with a team like this.”

He liked that his team kept fighting in the second half and cut its deficit to single digits.

“Our kids didn’t quit,” DeGarmo said, adding the comeback wasn’t against all Vista de Lago starters. “They got some playing time for their seconds and thirds, which is always nice for a big program, to support the young guys who have been working hard and maybe not seen the playing time during league. But our guys moved the ball well toward the end of the game.”

Junior goalkeeper Boston Brandt saved more shots than he let get past him.

“I’m really proud of myself,” Brandt said. “They’re a really good team with stud athletes. I was just trying to keep my head going into the game. We were the obvious underdogs, so I came into it with nothing to lose and left it all on the field. We didn’t come out with the W, but I felt my performance was really good. So I’m happy with myself, to be honest. I felt I did everything that I could possibly do to win that game.”

DeGarmo agreed.

“It was like a firing squad for Boston today,” the coach said. “We knew coming in these guys could shoot the ball and they shoot very, very hard. They’re very fluid with their offense, they cut, they move the ball well, and they’re very crisp with their passes. But whenever Boston saw a shot, he made a play on it.”

The 6-foot-2 Brandt said taking over the net after the graduation of standout goalie Sidney Burch was a tall order.

“I started my sophomore year but didn’t play a lot of goalie because Sid was good, so I had to just grind over the offseason and tried to fill his big shoes,” Brandt said, who yelled himself hoarse over the course of the contest. “The game gets really hard to manage at times, a lot of moving parts. But you want to help your defense as best you can and lead them to a W, so you have to try to stay loud and make sure they hear you.

“The seniors we are losing are a big part of this squad statistically and are the heart and soul of this team. Tanner is a captain and I don’t know what I’d do without him. He always helps me out on clears.”

The three goals wasn’t a season-high for Low, but he was glad to go out with the hat trick.

“Playoffs is always intense for us. Being in Division 1 and coming out of our league, we’re usually a low seed and play the top teams in the playoffs and these guys are a good team,” Low said. “They’re going to go far, and we learned a lot. I had a great season. It was fun. I loved playing with these guys. We have a lot of potential, a lot of young guys who learned a lot this year, and hopefully they can continue playing well next season.”

Low said he’ll be attending the University of Colorado in Boulder and plans to play for a Buffaloes club team that has 2021 Vintage graduate Alex Umutyan and 2022 Justin-Siena product Jack Ryan on its roster.

It was tough for DeGarmo to not have his son active Tuesday, since junior Carson DeGarmo has played with some of the Vista de Lago players on travel teams. But he sustained a broken collarbone in a game five weeks ago.

“He got hit right after he shot, took a fall, tried to roll through it, didn’t make the roll, and landed on his shoulder,” Coach DeGarmo said. “It’s a little better than last year, when he broke his arm in the first period of the first game of the year. He got a few games in this year, though.”

Vista del Lago was to play No. 5 seed Marin Academy at San Rafael High in the quarterfinals on Thursday night.