North Coast Section Division 1 Boys Soccer Playoffs: Vintage avenges preseason loss to College Park, 2-1 in OT

The Vintage High boys soccer team faced perennial playoff teams in the preseason to get ready for the playoffs.

Now they're facing them in the postseason.

If the Crushers are to get to the North Coast Section Division 1 final, after beating College Park 2-1 in overtime Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium, they will have to go through two more familiar foes.

Third-seeded Vintage (16-3-4) hosts No. 6 seed Dublin (12-5-5) in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The winner will play either No. 2 Montgomery, which Vintage tied 2-2 at home on Jan. 18, or No. 7 California High of San Ramon, which the Crushers tied 0-0 on Dec. 4 — two days after losing 2-0 to College Park at Memorial Stadium. Vintage even won a preseason game over the team Dublin beat 2-1 to advance, San Ramon Valley.

Iztlli “Pollo” Garcia, who scored the winner against College Park, didn’t think much about getting revenge for a loss that happened more than two months before.

“It was our third game and we were just getting started,” he said. “Today, we knew we had to win. We just kept that in mind. It was different because we’d never been to the extra time, and we were tired. It was all will, wanting it more than the other team. Their system was the same as we usually see, trying to play through or around you. It all depends on us, how we play.”

Vintage took a 1-0 lead about 20 minutes in on a goal by sophomore Flavio Guzman that was assisted by senior Gustavo Aviña.

College Park tied it on a set piece, a header off a corner kick, in the final minutes of the first half.

“It’s that last-10-minutes rule,” Vintage co-coach Alex Feliciano said. “We fell asleep at the back post and their guy went up and headed the ball. It’s really important that you say switched on all the way through. We want a full 80 minutes of laser focus.”

The game was still 1-1 at the end of regulation, when the golden goal rule took effect. The first team that scored would win, and senior Jared Barbosa helped save the season for the Crushers a few minutes into overtime with the pass with which Garcia scored the winner.

“He’d had some success against their left back, getting by him with his pace, so that’s what we kept asking Jared to do — drive at him, put him under pressure, take him on. He was able to beat him and go down the line and put a nice ball on the ground, and Pollo was there to just tuck it home.

“We kept knocking and knocking and we finally got in.”

Feliciano said College Park’s strategy was to get the Crushers to kick high balls so the Falcons could use their height advantage more than to just score on set pieces.

“They definitely parked the bus, in a way, just sat back and let us have the ball, let us have some possession. It’s like a chess match. How are you gonna break us down? We were just trying to find the advantage, the open man in a pocket of space. That’s what we work on, and been our M.O. all year. We never really want to go direct and long and big. That’s what a team like this wants you to do. They have some big boys, their keeper is big, so they want some balls put in the air. Our focus was trust the process, keep the ball on the ground and play our style — and be patient. Things will open up, and just take what they give you.

“They are definitely a solid defensive team. Their goalkeeper made some great saves, kept them in it. But it’s always nice to have a revenge match and that was our drive, our motivation. We always want to protect the home turf, our house. To have a team beat us twice in the same season here? We don’t want to let that happen, so we did everything we could and it took everybody’s best efforts and they all left it on the field.

“We can’t let having a favorable seed go to our head, though. We need to stay grounded, stay humble, knowing the seeds go out the window in the playoffs. Anybody can get beat.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.