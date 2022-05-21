North Coast Section Division 1 Softball Playoffs: Crushers pound ball, strike zone in 12-0 rout of California-San Ramon

The Vintage High softball team’s home run leaders, Emily Vanderbilt and Shelby Morse, had a combined 14 dingers between them coming into Friday’s North Coast Section playoff game.

But the pair, who are next to each other in the batting order, never had any back to back homers for the third-seeded Crushers until their 12-0 Division 1 quarterfinal rout of visiting No. 6 seed California High of San Ramon.

Sometimes things happen at the perfect time. For Morse and Vanderbilt, that was the fourth inning, when their solo homers keyed a six-run outburst for Vintage (21-3). Morse (3 for 3, 3 RBIs, run scored) went yard over the scoreboard in center field for her seventh round-tripper of the season. Vanderbilt’s shot cleared the batting cages beyond the left field fence and was the ninth of her campaign.

The power display was something first-year Vintage head coach Megan Lopez had been waiting to see.

“I am very pleased,” she said. “It’s one of those moments where you are emotional for them. You have some of those final moments with your seniors. Seeing it all come together, all the hard work, the fruits of their labor, it's emotional seeing them do well at the end here.”

Morse said she told Vanderbilt (1 for 3, RBI, run scored) it was her turn to hit a homer after doing so in the at-bat before.

“She was telling me last week that every time I hit a home run she strikes out after me,” Morse pointed out. “So after I run the bases, I tell her ‘Now’s the time, back-to-back, let’s go.’ It was really great to see that because we’ve been working towards it. It was just like a funny coincidence and it’s amazing that we did it back-to-back finally.”

Also adding to the power show in the fourth was freshman Angie Rubalcava (2 for 3, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored), who sent a two-run blast out to left-center. It also brought in Ava Raines (3 for 3, 3 runs scored), who had reached on a single.

Vintage finished with 14 hitsAlso scoring in the fourth was Devin Viruet, who singled and moved to second on a Raimy Gamsby groundout before stealing third and scoring on a double by Brianna Allen (1 for 2, 2 runs scored). Allen advanced to third on Raines’ single and later came home on a sacrifice fly to right field by Taylor Lauritsen (1 for 2, double, 3 RBIs).

The Crushers also showed how deadly they can be when it comes to playing small ball. They got on the scoreboard in the first inning when Rubalcava walked, got so second on a sacrifice bunt by Audrey Manley (2 for 3), swiped third and came in on Morse’s frozen-rope single to right-center.

They made it 3-0 in the second. Gamsby led off with a single and her courtesy runner, Jillian Harnois, got to second on an Allen sacrifice bunt, to third on a single by Raines, and home on a bunt single by Lauritsen. A single by Manley got Raines to third before she scored on a Morse single.

“I love small ball, and it’s really special to have a team that can drop the bombs,” Lopez said of the use of small ball. “But it's also pertinent to have those moments where we can drop a bomb, we can, we can steal and we can have a squeeze and that's part of this team really being that whole package.”

The Crushers pushed across three more runs in the third. Allen began the inning with a single and swiped second before coming in on a single by Raines to center field. Lauritsen roped a double over the left fielder's head that went all the way to the corner, allowing Raines to score. After Lauritsen stole third, she came in on a single by Rubalcava to make it 6-0.

In the pitching circle, Gamsby (8-3) was nearly unhittable. The senior gave up one hit in the game, which was stopped after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

“I just really wanted to work on my spin today, give up as little as possible so we could win this game,” Gamsby said. “I’m lucky that we were so strong offensively. It was really nice to have those insurance runs.”

The Rutgers-bound right-hander also got 13 of the 15 outs by way of the strikeout in a tidy 61-pitch effort.

Vintage advances to its first semifinal in nine years, the last time being when the Crushers were in the Sac-Joaquin Section and won the Division I title in 2013. They will travel to Brentwood to play at 5 p.m. Tuesday at No. 2 seed Heritage, which beat No. 7 seed Clayton Valley Charter 5-3 on Friday.