North Coast Section Division 1 Softball Playoffs: Vintage cruises past Pittsburg, 10-0

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Shelby Morse is able to do many things that help her Crushers succeed on the softball field.

The senior added yet another good all-around game toward the end of the final chapter of her high school career in the first round of the CIF North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs, where No. 3 seed Vintage beat No. 14 Pittsburg, 10-0.

It was Vintage's first postseason win since the 2015 Crushers went 2-2 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs.

In the pitching circle, Morse was masterful in allowing only two hits. She struck out 10 and walked just three on a very efficient 88 pitches on her way to the winning decision.

“I think everything was working,” she said of her pitching. “I think Coach (Michelle) Hobbs did a great job calling as usual. I will say I felt like we got a little tight there for a few innings. But other than that, I think everything was working well.”

She was just as deadly with the bat in her hands, going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

“My approach today was just working the base hits,” Morse explained. “I know sometimes that when we get in the highest situations, I try to jack it or something like that. So those two at-bats, I was just working on just trying to stay through my extension.”

The Crushers (20-3) opened the scoring right away. Morse doubled into the right-center gap and was replaced on the bases by courtesy runner Ryann Chaddock, who moved to third when Emily Vanderbilt reached on an error. Chaddock scored when Vanderbilt swiped second and drew a throw that allowed Chaddock to come home.

Vintage broke it open with a seven-run second inning, the last five of those coming with two outs. The first two runs came in on a double by Angie Rubalcava down the left-field line that brought in Raimy Gamsby, who had singled, and Brianna Allen, who had reached on a bunt single.

With two outs, Morse drove in a pair of runs with a line-drive single that went over the head of the center fielder. That plated Ava Raines, who had walked, and Rubalcava. A Vanderbilt double brought in Chaddock, who once again served as Morse’s courtesy runner. A single by Devin Viruet brought in Vanderbilt, and Gamsby roped a double off the fence in left field to bring in Viruet.

“I believe we had five runs with two outs, which is pretty impressive.” Vintage first-year head coach Megan Lopez said. “It’s that don’t-roll-over-don’t-give-up mentality.”

Vintage pushed across one more run in the third on an Audrey Manley single that brought in Raines, who had doubled and got to third on a Taylor Lauritsen double.

The game ended in the sixth when Vanderbilt roped a solo home run that cleared the batting cages on the nearby baseball field. It was her seventh long ball of the season.

“Cool moment for her to end the game on that,” Lopez said.

Others leading the way for Vintage were Raines (1 for 2), Gamsby (2 for 3, double, RBI, run scored), Vanderbilt (2 for 4, home run, double, two RBIs, two runs scored), Rubalcava (1 for 3, two RBIs, walk, run scored), Viruet (1 for 3, RBI, run scored) and Manley (1 for 3 RBI).

It was the first playoff win for the seniors. They were ousted in the opening round in 2019 and there were no playoffs in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

“I think it’s actually pretty good,” Morse said of picking up the first playoff victory in her career. “It was really nice to see that our first time coming out we can do so well, too. I remember my freshman year, I was talking to Raimy about it in practice, we didn’t know what it was, we didn’t know there were brackets, we didn’t really know anything about playoffs. So this year, we’re paying attention to the schools we’re playing. There’s like rankings and that type of stuff. So it's cool for us to come out with a high seed and do so well.”

The Crushers will be home again for their quarterfinal on Friday or Saturday. The day was not known at press time. They will play No. 6 seed California High of San Ramon, which learned Wednesday morning that the first-round opponent it was to play later that day, No. 11 Castro Valley, had to forfeit.

Vintage Athletic Director Cam Neal said the day of the quarterfinal game would be determined Wednesday night after the other first-round games had been played.