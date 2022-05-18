North Coast Section Division 1 Softball Playoffs: Wolves blank Antioch 4-0 in opener

The American Canyon High softball team avenged a loss to Antioch in its previous trip to the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs with a 4-0 victory on Tuesday at home.

The Wolves fell 4-3 in 10 innings to the 2019 Panthers, who went on to finish second in the tournament.

This was only the second playoff win ever for American Canyon, which beat Rosemont 9-8 at home to open the 2014 Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs.

Pitching all seven innings for the Wolves was senior Yanesa Rosas, who allowed 5 hits while striking out 3 with a walk and a hit batter.

"Jaida had a lot of putouts at first base; she had to dig some out of the dirt," American Canyon head coach Roger Harris said. "She had two hits today, too, so she had a great game."

Fulcher was 2 for 2 with 2 doubles, a walk and 2 runs scored. Also with hits for the Wolves were Lindsay Feinberg (2 for 3, RBI, run scored), Alexandra Yra (2 for 3, 2 doubles, RBI), Angelia Rodriguez (1 for 3, double, walk, 2 RBIs), Raegan Jackson (1 for 2, walk, run scored) and Alexis Abalos (1 for 3, walk). Kylee Sandino added a walk.

"It's nice to get a W and move on to the second round," said sophomore Jaida Fulcher. When the energy we have on the field is 100%, we're unstoppable."

The Wolves will host No. 6 seed Rancho Cotate (18-6) in a quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Friday.

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.