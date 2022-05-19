North Coast Section Division 2 Baseball Playoffs: Crushers' season ends with pitchers' duel

Over the second half of the season, Erik Kvidahl has come on as an ace for the Vintage baseball team like Logan Webb did for the San Francisco Giants in 2021.

Like Webb, Kvidahl also made a great showing in his first postseason. The senior righthander pitched a complete game Wednesday, striking out six and allowing seven hits and no walks. He also gave up an earned run during that one tough inning many who go the distance have.

Unfortunately for the eighth-seeded Crushers, his counterpart didn’t slip up at all. Luke Schat gave up just three hits in pitching visiting No. 9 seed Ukiah past the Crushers 1-0 in the opening round of the CIF North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs.

The lone run of the game came in the sixth inning. Caleb Ford led off with a base hit that curled inside third base. He moved to second and third on groundouts by Ethan Rinehart and Austin Ford, and scored on Ethan Holbrook’s single to right field.

Ukiah (17-9) also had chances to score in the fifth and seventh, but couldn’t come up with the big hit as Kvidahl kept Vintage (12-13) in the game.

The Crushers hadn’t played in 12 days after Vine Valley Athletic League losses to last-place American Canyon and first-place Petaluma left them in fifth place and out of the four-team VVAL Tournament that followed.

“I came into the game a little nervous like everybody was because I had never played in at least a playoff baseball game before,” Kvidahl said. “(But) I didn't have any bumps in the road. I just came out dealing and let my defense back me up on everything.”

Kvidahl recorded six of the first 12 outs on strikeouts, throwing as hard as he had all season.

“I was just getting down the mound a lot faster today,” he said of the velocity on his earlier pitches. “I was using my height to get down as far as I could and I was getting my arm swing a lot better, so I was feeling really good today.”

The only issue was Schat was a tad bit better on this day. The senior threw four perfect frames before Carson Hall got the Crushers' first hit with a single up the middle in the bottom of the fifth. Schat ended the day with six strikeouts and one walk – intentional pass to Hall in the final frame.

“Hey, he did that last time we played but we got on him early,” Vintage head coach Billy Smith said of an 8-5 win over the visiting Wildcats on March 18. “They had a good game plan on us and they executed it. That’s a good pitcher and he pitched really good. Kept us off-balance. Hat’s off to him.”

The other two Crusher hits came on doubles, one by Lucas Avina to the left-center gap in the sixth and the other by Sam Gomez that stayed just inside the left-field line in the seventh. But Vintage had a hard time getting the money hit, going 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position.

Hall received the intentional walk after Gomez’s one-out double in the seventh, before back-to-back outs ended the Crushers’ season.

It was a season of a lot of growth for Vintage. Through their ups and downs, the Crushers found their way into the playoffs with a young group.

Kvidahl, one of eight seniors, thinks the group should be remembered for “grinding” – never giving up.

“We grinded every single game,” he said. “We came out and we fought every single game, every single pitch.”

Trenton Ford doubled and Kessler Koch, Canyon Loflin, Jace Pullins and Rinehart singled for Ukiah, which visits top-seeded Marin Catholic (21-3) for a quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday.