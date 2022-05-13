North Coast Section Division 2 Boys Lacrosse Championship: Justin-Siena's comeback falls short as Tamalpais prevails, 7-4

Much like its football team in November, the Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team advanced right from the North Coast Section quarterfinals to the final when a COVID-19 outbreak forced its semifinal opponent to forfeit.

And just like the football team, the Braves came out slow, made a furious second-half comeback, and came up just short.

Having not played in a week, No. 1 seed Justin-Siena saw its season end with a 7-4 loss to visiting No. 3 seed Tamalpais at Dodd Stadium.

“Tough game,” an emotional Braves head coach John Murray said afterward. “First off, congrats to Tam. They outplayed us tonight. They came out ready.”

The Red-tailed Hawks (16-7) took an early 3-0 lead and finished with a flourish after the Braves (18-2) had battled back to tie it. It was 4-4 with four minutes left when a Hawks player muscled in the go-ahead goal and swayed the momentum into Tam’s favor for good.

“They got out to that quick lead, our guys took it in stride and battled back, and then No. 14 on Tam makes an amazing play,” Murray recalled. “He clears the ball, beats two or three defenders and scores, and ultimately it was too much for us to try to get the ball back without giving up some goals.”

Tamalpais appeared to be underdog with its seven losses, but two came in the brutal Marin County Athletic League. They also had a head of steam after Tuesday’s impressive 11-4 semifinal rout of No. 7 Campolindo, which had handed Justin-Siena its only loss, 7-6, last month.

With No. 5 seed Bishop O’Dowd forfeiting what might have been a tough game itself, considering the Dragons had pulled off a 5-2 quarterfinal upset at No. 4 Novato – the program that had eliminated Justin-Siena in the semis when the NCS playoffs were last held in 2019 – the Braves came into Thursday’s final rested and healed.

“We had some guys with some injuries,” said Murray, noting that senior defender Jack Ryan sustained a dislocated shoulder in an 8-6 win over rival Vintage in the Vine Valley Athletic League final two weeks before. “He was recovering from that, so it gave us a chance for some nicks and bruises to heal up.”

Otherwise, the Braves may have never made a game of it.

“It’s always taken us a little bit to get used to the game and we’ve always started a little slow,” Murray said. “We just took (Tam’s) best half of lacrosse and we’re only down three. We’re thinking if we can just fix some things and limit some mistakes, we can get it back. Wow, we outscore them 2-0 in the third quarter and if certain things go our way after that, we’re a lot happier right now.

“But again, nothing to take away from Tam. They played an amazing game and their coaches did a great job getting their guys ready.”

Murray said Justin-Siena seniors Tommy Crist, Jack Duffy, Will Fischer, Trevor Hummer, Elison Levy, Christian Mora, Jack Ryan and Sam Trainor should be proud of what their class accomplished.

“It was a really special group,” Murray said of the senior, whom he huddled up with after the game. “Before them, Justin wasn’t really a name in lacrosse, and they kinda put this school on the map the last four years. Before we got here, they had never won an NCS playoff game. They went to the semifinals as freshmen, and the next time they have a chance they’re in the finals.

“This group of seniors are not only great lacrosse players but amazing kids, and this program and school are really going to miss them.”

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this report.

