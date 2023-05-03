Seeded fourth in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs, the Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team was met with surprising adversity from 13th-seeded University High of San Francisco on Tuesday night.

Not since the Braves edged Campolindo 11-10 on the Saturday afternoon of April 15 has a team made them sweat this much.

“This was one of those games where we faced some adversity and we needed people to step up,” Justin-Siena head coach Kevin Duffy said. “I think this will ultimately be good for us because we played a tough team tonight, we didn’t play our best, and we still managed to win ugly. But it’s still a win. Survive and advance.”

How did the Red Devils (9-10) nearly keep the Braves (18-3) from scoring in double digets?

“They packed it in tight,” Duffy said of University’s defense, “and we had some struggles with that because we’re trying to thread passes into a middle that’s packed in tight. Once we got them to spread out later, we had some success. But we had some adversity tonight and we’ve got to get through it and get ready for the next one.”

The next one is that last team that pushed the Braves to the limit, No. 5 seed Campolindo (11-5). The Cougars had a toughie themselves in their opener on Tuesday, beating No. 12 Livermore just 10-5.

“It was a good test for us,” Duffy said. “There are some things we have to learn and grow from after this game that we’ve got to get better at. This was not our best game, and we need to play our best game. There are three more games that we have to win if we want to be champions, and it starts Thursday against Campolindo.”

Duffy likes his team’s chances.

“Luke Ficeli is one of our leaders. He always calms things down and gets us moving. But mostly it was our defense, our poles — Austin Dragoo, Sean Ryan, Evan Smith, Drew Hummer in goal, and Oliver Duffy at pole, and our short stock defensive middies, Roman Williams and Peter Eierman, played great. Those guys really stepped it up. Mostly it’s our offense carrying us, but tonight it was really our defense.”

Hummer finished with numerous saves.

“It’s all thanks to my defense backing me up,” the junior said. “We sit in our zone and it’s just them putting their trust in me. Practice makes perfect. When I’m on the field, I’m pretty calm. Last year I sat on the bench a lot because we had a really great goalie. But I would be more nervous on the sideline than I would be in the game. You’re so locked in with your teammates, you just focus on the game and you’re not really worried about all the commotion around you.”

Still, things didn’t go as well Tuesday as they have most of the season for the Braves, who will take a 17-game win streak into Thursday night’s quarterfinal at Dodd Stadium.

“We just kinda fell apart — everyone, including me — and we just have to be together more,” Hummer said. “We won an NCS game and that’s something to appreciate, but we’ve got more to come and hopefully Thursday’s isn’t our last one. We’ve made lots of improvement.”

Hummer has been a lacrosse player for 12 years.

“I’ve been playing with a few of these guys (teammates) since then, since we were little, out on that field over there with a little limbo stick, practicing ground balls,” he said of the Napa Force youth club. “One of my youth coaches, Doug Williams, whose sons are on this team, asked if anyone wanted to play goalie. I popped in and it just stuck.”

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this report.

