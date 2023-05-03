The sixth-seeded Justin-Siena girls lacrosse team may have had more trouble with No. 11 seed Lick-Wilmerding in the first half than it should have in its North Coast Section Division 2 playoff opener Tuesday night.

The Braves looked more like themselves after halftime, though, from having only a two-goal lead to giving up just two goals in the second half en route to a 19-7 victory at Dodd Stadium.

“We started slow,” Braves head coach Jon Edie said of his team's 7-5 halftime lead. “Our games are only going to get harder, so we’ve got to come out of the chute a little better. We made it a little too close in the first half and we’re going to need to play better as the games go forward, but I’m proud of the way the girls battled back.

“Our defense started slow but they picked it up in the second half. Our goalie (senior) Alyssa Ramsey made some great saves, (sophomore) Michaela Pucci did a great job on defense, getting the ball to our middies were Oliv Janerico, Paige Helms and Quinn Edie. They did a good job of getting ground balls, keeping possession and getting it down to our attack, where we had Hilary Klam and Maggie Derr. They both played great, they both had multiple goals, but they moved the ball around.”

That led to the scoring being spread amongst several players, showing the Braves’ depth.

Coach Edie said the team is healthy again for the first time in a while and ready to play its best.

“We have a couple of girls who were banged up and are back and feeling good. We’ve been playing good the last few weeks, getting better every game. We have to, because the competition is getting tougher and tougher,” the coach said. “We talked to the girls the other day and said ‘Hey, it’s win or go home.’ They want to keep on playing, so we’ve got to keep playing better and better and better.”

Janerico put on a show when she scored on a nice feed from Derr.

“The pass was the reason I scored,” she recalled. “My back was to the goal and I just flipped my stick around — it’s called a Twizzler — and I put it in. It was a no-look goal. It was great.”

The Braves will take a 10-game win streak into Thursday’s 7 p.m. quarterfinal at Campolindo in Moraga. The Cougars (12-3) beat Petaluma in their playoff opener by the same score the Braves did in the first of their two Vine Valley Athletic League meetings, 16-3, before routing the Trojans again in the rematch, 18-5.

Asked what the secret to the Braves’ success this year, Janerico said “It’s no secret. Off-ball movement, and making eye contact with the person before you pass it to them. You just know they’re going to catch it. You trust your teammates.”

Added Klam, “Trust your teammates, good chemistry, love your team. That’s the biggest thing. That’s how we play this well, every single time. We’ve also all played together since we were 5 years old, so 12 years.”

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this report.

