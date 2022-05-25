North Coast Section Division 2 Softball Playoffs: American Canyon drops thriller to old rival Benicia, 6-5

One run per season.

That’s what American Canyon High softball teams averaged against Benicia when the schools battled in the Solano County Athletic Conference for seven seasons from 2012 through 2018.

So when No. 2 seed Benicia led the visiting Wolves 6-0 just two innings into their North Coast Section Division 2 playoff semifinal on Tuesday, it looked like déjà vu.

That was until American Canyon made a game of it with a five-run third highlighted by junior Leila Jackson’s grand slam homer.

But Benicia pitcher Braxton Brown seemed to put it behind her, as that one bad inning any pitcher can have. The junior buckled down and outdueled Wolves sophomore Jaida Fulcher for a 6-5 victory.

The Panthers (21-6) will host No. 5 seed Marin Catholic (22-3) for the title at 5 p.m. Friday, after the Wildcats stunned No. 1 Livermore 8-3 in their semifinal on Tuesday.

American Canyon (20-7) will wait to see if it will make the first-ever Northern California playoffs when the brackets are released on Sunday.

The Wolves’ five hits came from Leila Jackson (2 for 3, 4 RBIs, run scored), Raegan Jackson (1 for 2, double), Alexandria Yra (1 for 1, walk, run scored) and Fulcher (1 for 3). Also scoring runs were Kylee Sandino, Angelia Rodriguez and Isabella Santiago.

None of the six runs given up by Fulcher – one of last year’s Co-Napa County Players of the Year – was earned, as the Wolves committed three errors while Benicia made none. Yet she needed her defense, as she had just one strikeout, two walks and a hit batter.

Brown had only five strikeouts for Benicia, along with five walks and a hit batter, and all five runs were earned.