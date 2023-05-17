The American Canyon High softball team could probably thank Vine Valley Athletic League rival Vintage for putting the Wolves up against the wall and bringing out the fight in them.

The Crushers had seven-run and nine-run leads on American Canyon en route to blowout wins. That was the most the Wolves had trailed in games this season until No. 10 seed Alhambra of Martinez grabbed a 7-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning in Tuesday’s North Coast Section Division 2 playoff opener at No. 7 seed American Canyon.

The Wolves didn’t let it happen again, getting on the board in the fourth when Zaneya Terrell led off with a double and scored on a double by Leila Jackson.

After relief pitcher Mya Santiago gave up a double in the fifth but stranded the Bulldog at second, the Wolves surged ahead with a 13-run explosion in the fifth inning and cruised to a 14-7 victory.

Alhambra’s starting pitcher, sophomore Willa Adler, confounded the Wolves with her velocity changes and vertical ball movement, as Deja Montgomery’s first-inning single and Kylee Sandino’s third-inning double were their only hits in the first three frames.

But after getting on the board in the fourth, Sandino led off the fifth with a double, Montgomery beat out a bunt single, and Jaida Fulcher singled in Sandino. An error allowed another run, before Annal drove in Montgomery.

“I feel like our team actually did a really good job adjusting to (the slower pitching) that because in previous games we’d have trouble with it,” Sandino said. “The last pitcher that came in was even slower than the first two, and our team adjusted really well to that. At practice, we face live pitching, but we’re not really used to the slow pitching of certain schools, but I feel like our team adjusted really quickly.”

With her team down 7-4, Jackson fouled off several pitches before unloading a two-run home run over the fence in left center field.

“I knew she was trying to beat me and the people in front of me,” Jackson said of Adler. “So my mindset was ‘I’m not going to let her beat me and I’m going to hit whatever she gives me. That’s why I think I had so many foul balls. I knew I was on it. Whatever’s there I’m hitting.”

After Santiago’s fly ball was dropped and Angelika Annal singled her over to second, Alexandria Yra singled in the tying run and chased Adler.

Sandino kept the inning going with a walk before Montgomery had her second hit of the inning, a two-run double that caromed off the tip of right fielder’s mitt to make it 9-7.

“In my head, I just wanted to keep our seniors’ season going,” Montgomery said. “I know I have another three more years after this, so I wanted to keep their season going,” she said. “Batting behind Kylee gives me a confidence boost, especially when she gets on, because it’s ‘OK, that’s a little pressure off of me now — I’ve just got to put the ball in play.

After Fulcher walked on a full count, Hannah Wildes singled in two runs to make it 11-7. Terrell walked to load the bases and Jackson plated a run on a fielder’s choice. Kate Sosa added a two-run single and walk to make it 14-7 before a reliever induced an inning-ending groundout.

Sandino said Santiago, who gave up two runs on five hits and two walks in the last three innings to get the win after Yra pitched the first four frames, did a great job.

“She’s been working all season, so it’s really good to see her succeed,” Sandino said. “I feel like she’s a really good pitcher to come in after either Jaida or Lexi (Yra) and really just throw them off. I feel like all our pitchers work together well, so it’s really good that we have all of them.”

Added Fulcher, “And she was hitting her spots, because that umpire’s strike zone was tight.”

The Wolves advanced to face a very familiar foe, VVAL regular-season champion Casa Grande (22-4). They visit the No. 2 seeded Gauchos at 5 p.m. Friday. The teams have already met three times, with American Canyon winning once in extra innings.

“Even though we beat them, I still feel like we’re going to come in with the mindset that ‘we got this,’ especially coming off this game and how we battle all the way through,” Sandino said. “I feel like we’re really going to battle Casa.”

“And we’ve faced both of their pitchers multiple times,” Montgomery added, “so I feel like we really have the gist of what they’re going to throw.”

They can only hope that game isn’t as weird as Tuesday’s.

“We’ve been down before but I don’t think we’ve been down by that much in a serious game,” Montgomery said. “I think the way we came back just shows that. How passion we are about the game.”

Sandino was happy to extend her senior season, though head coach Roger Harris said none of the seniors will be at the Casa game because they’ll all be on a senior trip to Disneyland on Friday.

“It was a huge win because it’s the playoffs and I feel like our team really kept our heads up and so we were able to come back harder and not get down on ourselves,” Sandino said. “I think being in the playoffs helped us because we had that mindset that if we lose this, we’re done. The seniors are done, so we had to make sure in the dugout that, no, we’re fighting back, no matter if we win or lose, we have to come out knowing we battled through.’”