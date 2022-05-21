North Coast Section Division 2 Softball Playoffs: American Canyon makes history with quarterfinal win, 11-6 over Rancho Cotate

Angelika Annal and Angelia Rodriguez hit home runs and combined for 7 RBIs as the 2022 American Canyon High softball team became the first in program history to reach the section semifinals with an 11-6 win over visiting Rancho Cotate in a North Coast Section Division 2 playoff quarterfinal on Friday.

The only other season the Wolves won a playoff game at all was in 2014, when they beat Rosemont 9-8 at home in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II opener before losing 8-0 to a Del Campo team that went on to lose to Benicia in the final.

Eight years later, the third-seeded Wolves will visit No. 2 Benicia for their first-ever semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Both teams are 20-6. The Panthers advanced with an 11-1, five-inning rout of No. 10 Alhambra on Friday, after demolishing No. 15 Las Lomas on Tuesday in a five-inning opener.

None of the current players were in high school when American Canyon and Benicia last battled for Solano County Athletic Conference titles, but Rodriguez said she knows many of the Panthers from travel ball.

“I do. I know most of the team,” the junior said. “I know how they move and how they work. It’s going to be fun. All we gotta do is go out and compete. The way we come together, our chemistry’s great. l just love the way we come together. It’s a really great feeling.”

The Wolves trailed 3-0 until they got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the second inning. They were down 4-3 after three, but Rodriguez broke it open with a three-run homer in the fourth. It put the Wolves ahead to stay, as they added two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to go up 11-4.

Starting pitcher Alexandria Yra held the Cougars (18-7) to two runs in the seventh to wrap up her complete game. The returning sophomore gave up 3 earned runs on 8 hits, 3 walks and 2 strikeouts.

“She started off a little slow,” American Canyon head coach Roger Harris said of Yra. “But I think in the third or fourth inning, she picked up a little speed and she got some runs behind her.”

"The key to the game was scoring in innings 2 through 6 and shutting them down in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings," Harris said. "It’s great. We’ve never been this far before. The girls will be able to go to prom now."

Rodriguez went 2 for 4 with a homer, 4 RBIs and a run scored and Annal, a sophomore, was 1 for 1 with 3 RBIs and a run scored.

“I felt relieved,” Rodriguez said of her home run. “I haven’t been hitting good the last couple of games and that just kinda opened it back up.”

Also hitting for the Wolves were Jaida Fulcher (2 for 3, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, walk, run scored), Alexa Abalos (1 for 4, run scored), Kylee Sandino (1 for 4 double), Leila Jackson (1 for 3, hit by pitch), Raegan Jackson (1 for 2, walk, stolen base, hit by pitch, 3 runs scored) and Yra (1 for 4). Lindsay Feinberg scored 2 runs.

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.

