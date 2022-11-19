North Coast Section Division 3 Football Playoffs: Wolves come up agonizingly short, 35-34, at Windsor

WINDSOR — Two football programs that had never faced each other before duked it out like old rivals Friday night, trading touchdowns until the team with the ball last prevailed.

Second-seeded Windsor had the ball last in the North Coast Section Division 3 semifinal, converting on fourth down and inches at No. 3 seed American Canyon’s 26-yard line in the final minutes to keep the Wolves from getting another shot and running out the clock on a 35-34 thriller.

“You don’t want it to come to that,” American Canyon head coach John Montante said, referring to a few of the opportunities where his team could have stopped the Jaguars and didn’t. “In championship football games, it’s high-level play. It’s going to be a game of inches.”

The Wolves (8-4) had just had a two-point conversion pass broken up that would have given them the lead, after quarterback Kaleb Anderson scampered 11 yards for his third rushing touchdown of the game. The play was run from the 8 instead of the 3 because of an illegal procedure penalty.

“We left a little bit early,” Montante admitted. “We were a little excited because that play was wide open.”

American Canyon had also missed a two-point conversion after taking its second lead of the night, 28-27, on a 39-yard Anderson keeper around the right side on the second play of the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars (10-2) snatched the lead right back one play from scrimmage later, a 69-yard touchdown run that was lightning-quick sophomore Hayden Anderson’s third score of the night. He had also caught a 7-yard scoring strike from his brother, junior quarterback Judson Anderson, to open the scoring in the first quarter and ran for 88 yards for a score on a fake punt where he rolled right like a rugby player before finding a seam up the right side for a 14-7 lead.

“We could have done better on that rugby punt where they took off on the edge,” Montante said. “Number 1 (Hayden Anderson) is a good player. He’s a D-I guy (college prospect). He’s quality talent.”

American Canyon’s Kapono Liu answered Windsor’s first score with a 2-yard scoring run at the end of a 10-play drive. Liu tied it with a 1-yard plunge set up by Joseph Conlon’s 62-yard catch and run on the previous play, running in the two-point conversion as well to tie the score 14-14. But the Jaguars tied it five plays later on a 40-yard scoring burst by sophomore Wyatt Morris and Tyler Behrens added the extra point.

The Wolves then took their first lead, 22-21, when Kaleb Anderson darted into the end zone from 10 yards on his first carry of the game and James Aken added the two-point conversion run with 1:52 left in the first half.

That was enough time for Windsor junior Gunnar Erickson to break off a 64-yard scoring run for a 27-22 lead, followed by a failed two-point conversion pass, and for American Canyon to nearly respond. As time expired, Abdul Kates pulled down a 36-yard pass from Kaleb Anderson at the 2 and lunged over the goal line. But the sophomore was ruled to have been stopped at the 1, keeping the Jaguars up by five at the break.

Both teams punted at end of long drives to start the second half, setting the stage for the wild finish.

American Canyon senior offensive lineman Ren Ducut had to block Connor Contreras, a tall senior who made several tackles early in the game.

“I saw him in a Tri-County All-Star (social media posting). That guy is good,” Ducut said. “But I honestly have not gone against a D-line that was able to (move us). These guys weren’t heavy. They were tall but lanky and I was able to push them back. It wasn’t like they were hard hitters or anything, but No. 58 (Contreras) was really good. I hadn’t competed against anybody like that who could shock me, to where I couldn’t get to the second level.

“They kinda knew our plays. But that last play, where they got that inch (for a first down), we probably could have scored if we got the ball back.”

Aken, who had another strong game harrassing the quarterback, couldn’t believe the spot Windsor got on its final fourth-down conversion.

“They didn’t go nowhere; I didn’t understand it,” he said. “But every play matters. This proves it right here. We don’t give away a free touchdown, an 88-yard touchdown, it’s our game. We were expecting to be in it like we were. We’re confident in our craft. We trust each other. I’ll mainly miss the bond with my brothers. I’ll miss the game, too, but it’s my teammate that keeps me here.”

Montante said the Wolves left it all out on the field.

“That’s all you can ask for as a coach,” he said. “These guys gave everything they had and more.

“Our guys battled. I love these guys. They just kept coming all year. They were never the biggest guys on the field, but you can’t mentor somebody’s heart.”