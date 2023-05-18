When the bottom of your lineup is setting the table, good things can happen.

It was this part of the lineup that led the fifth-seeded Justin-Siena baseball team past No. 12 seed Berean Christian of Walnut Creek, 10-5, in a North Coast Section Division 4 playoff opener.

With the win, Justin-Siena (13-9) advances to Saturday’s 1 p.m. quarterfinal at No. 4 seed Kelseyville (18-5) at Lloyd Larsen Field. The Knights beat No. 13 seed St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo 3-1 on Wednesday.

In a rematch of a game against Berean Christian won 2-1 by the Braves in Napa on April 13, the teams were once again deadlocked after 4½ innings.

The Eagles (8-17) tied it 5-5 in the top of the fifth with one swing of the bat off Justin-Siena starting pitcher Luke Giusto. Bennett Wilson reached on an error and Justin Muegge beat out an infield single to put runners at first and second. Following a strikeout of Josh Ting, newly entered sub Luke Upshaw crushed a three-run homer that just snuck over the left-field fence.

But the Braves went back ahead for good in the bottom of the fifth, 6-5, when Giusto singled, got to second when Dalen Tinsley walked, advanced to third when Jake Fletcher beat out a bunt single, and scored on Sam Denkin’s single into left field.

Justin-Siena then got four much-needed insurance runs in the sixth to take a comfortable five-run lead. It all started when Jason Gray and Trevor L’Esperence reached on infield singles before moving up on a wild pitch. A single by Everet Johnson brought in Gray, a single by Giusto brought in L’Esperence, Johnson later scored on a sacrifice fly to center field by Tinsley, and a Denkin single brought in Giusto.

“Honestly, I just think it was a click and then things just started to happen,” Gray said as to how his team was able to pull away in the sixth. “Once a good thing starts happening, it just gets really contagious. Hitting is contagious. So it just kept going and going and at the end of the day, I feel like the better team won.”

Leading the Braves’ batting attack were Gray (3 for 3, double, three RBI, two runs scored), L’Esperence (3 for 4, two RBI, triple, two runs scored), Denkin (2 for 3, two RBI, walk, stolen base, run scored), Giusto (2 for 4, double, two RBI, two runs scored), Johnson (1 for 2, two RBI, walk, stolen base, run scored), Henry Meyers (1 for 3, home run, two RBI, run scored), Fletcher (1 for 4) and Aidan Phinney (1 for 1, run scored).

Justin-Siena fought back from a one-run deficit in the second when they erupted for five runs. The inning began when Denkin walked and stole second and Meyers sent a two-run homer over the scoreboard in left field. The long ball was the sophomore’s third of the season and second in the last two contests.

Not bad for the No. 7 hitter in the batting order.

“He's really feeling good about himself, and how could you not, man? He’s a good kid,” Justin-Siena head coach Jeremy Tayson said of Meyers and his recent power surge. “Just a guy that’s really confident. The team really enjoys watching him hit and I think he gets a little confidence from them, too.”

Following the homer, Gray sent a double into the left-center gap that followed an infield single to put runners on second and third. They both came in on a triple over the head of the center fielder by Trevor L’Esperence. Finally, L’Esperence came in on a sacrifice fly to center field by Everet Johnson.

“Honestly, it was having each other's backs,” Gray said. “There was a lot of moments that game where something didn't go our way and we just retaliated and had our team’s backs. We picked them up and I feel like that's what got us to that 10-5 ending score.”

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Ting sent a double into the right-center gap and scored when Collin Gayard reached on an error.

In the third, they scored to make it a 5-2 game. Noah Peterson and Damon Neu — son of Cal head coach and Vintage High alumus Mike Neu — were hit by pitches and Josh Werner walked to load the sacks. Peterson came in when Wilson walked.

Starting the game and getting a no-decision was Giusto. The junior right-handed pitcher worked two innings and gave up two runs — one earned — on two hits, two walks and two strikeouts while throwing 49 pitches.

“Luke keeps getting big assignments for us and keeps responding,” Tayson said of the junior, who has seen more innings late in the season. “It's a playoff game so guys have a little shorter leash, and credit to the whole pitching staff for coming in and stabilizing the game and putting us in a position to win.”

Johnson worked the next four frames in a long relief role where he struck out five on 60 pitches, giving up three unearned runs and four hits. Cesar Evina worked the last inning, giving up two hits on just 15 pitches.

