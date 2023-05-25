Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An ideal cleanup hitter is good at driving in runs while also possessing some pop.

This player for the Justin-Siena baseball squad is senior Dalen Tinsley, who began the season as the team's leadoff batter.

Tinsley went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI on Wednesday afternoon and led the fifth-seeded Braves past No. 8 seed Piedmont, 11-10, in a CIF North Coast Section Division 4 semifinal at Braves Ballpark.

“I’ve been trying to see the ball deep, see pitches, and let my teammates know what (the pitcher’s) throwing on what counts, see how he’s attacking hitters,” Tinsley said of his approach in the batter's box. “I’m trying to give my teammates opportunities to make it happen.”

After losing the lead in the top half of the fourth, Justin-Siena (15-9) went ahead for good with a pair of runs in the fifth that made it 8-7. Jason Gray walked and Trevor L’Esperence reached on a bunt single before Everet Johnson came to the plate and crushed a two-run double that one-hopped the fence in center field.

Justin-Siena made it 9-7 in the fifth after Jake Fletcher singled, Sam Denkin walked, and each gained a base on a wild pitch. A sacrifice fly to left field by Noah Giovannelli brought in Fletcher.

Finally, the Braves added a pair of difference-making runs in the sixth to go up 11-7. Johnson was hit by a pitch, got to third on a pair of wild pitches, and scored on a Luke Giusto single. Giusto got to third when Fletcher singled and Denkin walked, and came in on a sacrifice fly to right field by Emrys Davies.

The Highlanders didn’t go down without a fight, scoring three runs and nearly tying the game in the seventh. Markos Lagios walked and scored from second base after an infield single by Dimitri Papahadjopoulos led to a throwing error. Brandon Dicke walked with the bases juiced to bring in Peter Krumins, who had also walked. Papahadjopoulos scored the last run when Liam Campbell was plunked by a pitch with the bases loaded.

“We spent a lot of time working on routines and putting ourselves in pressure situations in practice and the guys did a great job of just being poised, working their routine, and trusting good things to happen,” Justin-Siena head coach Jeremy Tayson said of pushing across runs in key spots.

Others leading the Braves' offensive attack in the game were Giusto (2-for-4 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Johnson (1 for 2 walk, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), L’Esperence (2-for-4 2 runs), Fletcher (2-for-4 run), Henry Meyers (1 for 3 run), and Gray (1 for 1, RBI, two walks, stolen base, two runs scored).

Justin-Siena took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when L’Esperence reached on an infield single and moved to second on a groundout before scoring on a Tinsley double down the right-field line.

The Highlanders (14-11) knotted things up in the second when Will Parker walked and came in when John Olsen drew a walk with the sacks full.

The Braves widened the gap to 6-1, however, with five runs in the second. Denkin was hit by a pitch, got to second on Meyers’ single, and scored on a Gray single. Meyers advanced to second on Gray’s hit and took third when Johnson drew a walk to load the bases. Meyers came in when Giusto reached on a fielder's choice. Tinsley then poked a single into right to bring in Gray and Johnson. The right fielder overthrew the plate on the play, allowing Giusto to also score and Tinsley to take second.

“That's how we operate on a normal day,” Tinsley said of the massive second inning. “I think when we run it on our general gears like that, that’s just how we roll. Anything else is a mistake on our part.”

Piedmont answered again in the fourth, exploding for six runs to go up 8-7. It all began when Ryan McConathy ripped a double down the left-field line before scoring on a Dicke triple into the right-center gap. Diego Delventhal brought in Dicke with a single and later scored on a bases-loaded walk by Krumins. A Parker single brought in Michael Aikawa, who had doubled down the left-field line, and Lagios, who had walked, before Krumins scored on a wild pitch.

Justin-Siena had to use a plethora of arms to get the win. Starting and getting a no-decision was Giusto. He worked three innings, striking out four and giving up three runs on three hits and four walks.

“Luke did a great job giving us nine or 10 outs there, and it’s a playoff game” Tayson added. “So it literally took our entire pitching staff today and proud of him for getting the ball going for us.”

The Braves managed their pitching so they could have all of their arms available when they face No. 3 seed Arcata at 7 p.m. Saturday at Arcata Ballpark in Humboldt County. The Tigers (23-6) beat No. 7 seed Del Norte-Crescent City 2-1 in the other semifinal Wednesday night.

This is the first time Justin-Siena has made it to the section title game since 2016, when, oddly enough, they lost in Arcata to the Tigers by a score of 6-1 in the last game of Greg Evans’ only season as varsity head coach. Tayson took over the following season and in 2018 guided the Braves to a 7-5 upset of No. 4 seed Cardinal Newman in his first playoff game as head coach before Bishop O’Dowd run-ruled them 14-4 in the quarterfinals.

Justin-Siena didn’t return to the playoffs in 2019 and, after two years of pandemic-canceled postseasons, lost in the semifinals last season to Saint Mary’s, 5-1.

How does it feel to get the Braves playing for a section championship again?

“Well, it means a lot,” Tayson said. “Really proud of the guys. It took everyone that we have. This is the way we've been wanting it to go.”

