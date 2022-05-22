North Coast Section Division 4 Baseball Playoffs: Justin-Siena reaches semis for first time since 2016

Come playoffs, it’s always important to have guys in the second half of the lineup step up and make a difference if you want to make a serious run.

That’s oftentimes the difference between good teams and championship-winning teams, especially in baseball.

On Saturday afternoon, senior center fielder Timmy Walsh was just the difference-maker Justin-Siena needed as the second-seeded Braves beat No. 7 seed Healdsburg 7-0 in a CIF North Coast Section Division 4 playoff quarterfinal in Napa.

Walsh was crucial when it came to creating offense for Justin-Siena. He went 2 for 3 with a double and two stolen bases and was hit by a pitch.

“Just like when you go out there, you just got to convince yourself you're confident, keep your confidence, and that you're a good hitter, and that’s what I did,” Walsh said of his mentality at the plate.

The win means Justin-Siena (20-6) will host No. 3 seed Saint Mary’s of Albany in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Saint Mary’s (16-9-1) beat No. 11 seed Fortuna 17-6 on Saturday. Fortuna had eliminated St. Helena four days before, 12-5.

This is the first time since 2016 that Justin-Siena has made it to the semifinals of the baseball playoffs.

“Just good baseball. We came in very composed and prepared,” Justin-Siena head coach Jeremy Tayson said. “Having the (first-round) bye, we were able to kind of restructure our rotation and get some rest and do what we needed to do to get ready for today. Credit to our team for buying into that, taking it, and running with it.”

When the Braves scored four times on just two hits in the fourth inning, Walsh was involved. After being hit by a pitch, he got to second on a flyout by Bryce Laukert. He moved to third on a Gianni Natuzzi fielder’s choice that brought in Matt Chadsey, who had led off the inning with a single. Walsh then came in on a wild pitch for the second run of the inning.

Natuzzi advanced to second on the wild pitch and got to third when Trevor L’Esperence was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Natuzzi scored on a single up the middle by Nick Andrews. L’Esperence scored when Everett Johnson drew a bases-loaded walk.

“We came out a little flat and then feel like just as a team we came together and realized we got to get going,” Walsh said as to what sparked the offense in the fourth inning. “This is NCS playoffs, one-game elimination, so do-or-die.”

Justin-Siena scored the first run of the game in the third, when Andrews was hit by a pitch and came home on a Johnson double that went down the right-field line.

After going up 5-0 in the fourth, the Braves scored twice more in the fifth. Walsh singled and stole second before coming in on a Laukert single. Natuzzi walked and stole second before moving to third on an Andrews walk that loaded the bases. He then scored on a Dalen Tinsley sacrifice fly to center field.

Others having a good day at the plate for Justin-Siena were Johnson (1 for 1 double, walk, run scored, two RBIs), Natuzzi (1 for 2 walk, RBI, two stolen bases, two runs scored), Andrews (1 for 2, walk, stolen base, run scored, RBI), L’Esperence (1 for 2, run scored), Chadsey (1 for 3, run scored) and Laukert (1 for 4, RBI).

Getting the win on the bump was Andrews, who improved to 8-2 on the season. Over six innings of work, the senior right-hander struck out 11 and gave up just two hits. In the game, he threw just 80 pitches.

“Career high in strikeouts — it’s the first time he’s hit double digits,” Tayson said of Andrews. “He really just does a good job setting the pace and he’s just unflappable. Really proud of him for giving us the length we wanted from him today and doing a great job.”

Tinsley worked an inning of relief, striking out two on 20 throws. The Greyhounds (17-11) touched him for three hits, but he worked out of the jam unscathed.