North Coast Section Division 4 Boys Basketball Playoffs: Braves' offense turns Loggers inside-out

When you play basketball inside-out, the results speak for themselves.

This was what fueled the fourth-seeded Justin-Siena boys basketball team past No. 13 Eureka, 49-31, in the first round of the CIF North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs on Wednesday night at Clark Gym.

The Braves (16-10) will host another Humboldt County team, No. 5 seed McKinleyville (16-8), in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Saturday. McKinleyville beat No. 12 seed Fort Bragg, 68-45, to punch its ticket to the quarterfinals.

Saturday’s winner moves on to not only the section semifinals, but also the CIF state playoffs in two weeks.

The Braves (16-10) had a pair of scorers with 12 points that led to the nice inside-out play. Vince Jackson finished with a double-double of 12 points, 14, rebounds and a blocked shot. The complement of that was Asher Cleary, who scored 12 points and grabbed 8 rebounds.

“I think just being available and being ready to catch and shoot from three,” Cleary said as to why he was so successful in the game. “That's something that my coaches have emphasized for me, and they want me to do that as much as I can. When our team was moving the ball like we were in the first half, I was getting great looks.”

Cleary thought he and Jackson were feeding off of each other's energy.

“He's very aggressive on the boards and when he gets those boards, it gives us the possession we need to keep playing hard,” Cleary said of Jackson. “I think his intensity is something our team thrives off of, especially when he gets going in the paint. That’s something that’s pretty huge for us.”

Justin-Siena head coach Nick Guillory said Cleary’s hot start from outside allowed Jackson to get going in the post.

“They work well together because Vince establishes an inside presence, defense collapses, and that opens up threes for Asher. But today, I think Asher got started first, which pulls a defense out and lets Travis (Hightower), Jaden (Washington) — our bigs — operate down there,” he explained. “I tell Asher we are a better team when he shoots threes, and he did tonight.”

Hightower (9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block), Jaden Washington (5 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block), Caden McDevitt (5 points, 1 rebound), DJ Ryan (4 points, 6 rebounds) and Ma’el Blunt (2 points, 5 rebounds) rounded out the Braves’ scorers.

Justin-Siena also jumped on Eureka (9-17) right away. An 11-3 run at the start of the game got the Braves off to a quick start, which was something they emphasized beforehand.

“We preached that getting a fast start, especially in a playoff game, is huge,” Guillory explained. “Getting a jump, not letting them get into their stuff. Playing with the lead is obviously more comfortable. So we wanted to just play our game, which is to play sound defense, get out in transition and crash the glass, and that allowed us to go up 11-3. We didn't do anything different. Just extra emphasis on jumping out to a hot start.”

They put the game away behind a 12-0 run as the second quarter came to an end.

After their impressive first half, the Braves played a very flat second half as they were held to single digits in each quarter.

“I think maybe (we) got a little too comfortable with a 14-point lead,” Guillory said of the second half. “As we advance in the playoffs, you can't have lapses like that. So that's a big emphasis every quarter, especially the first four (minutes) of any quarter matter a lot. So we hope to clean that up against McKinleyville.”