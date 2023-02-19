When Asher Cleary gets going, his ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc is game-changing.

After all, the senior guard is a nice complement to other weapons. This is when he’s been at his best and one of the large reasons the No. 2 seeded Braves were able to beat No. 10 Lick-Wilmerding of San Francisco, 66-39, in a CIF North Coast Section Division 4 quarterfinal Saturday night at Daniel J. Clark Gym.

About this time last year, Cleary was the difference-maker the Braves needed to stretch defenses. On Saturday, he he made a trio of shots from behind the 3-point line en route to 11 points. He scored 6 points prior to halftime.

“It was kind of a mindset I had going into this game. My coaches were trying to get me into that position that I was in last year,” Cleary said as to what he changed to start scoring the ball more. “I locked in before the game and got a bunch of shots up. It’s always been there, and I think it’s finally just coming back. Our team is doing what we need to do to get the ball to where it needs to be.”

Cleary was the main beneficiary of Travis Hightower getting all the attention from the Lick-Wilmerding defense. Hightower still finished as the game’s leading scorer with 21 points, while bringing in 9 rebounds, and blocking 2 shots.

“When he gets the ball in the paint, he can attract defensive attention like no one else, I think,” Cleary pointed out. “Having that ability is very important for our perimeter and being able to get us good looks. When he finds our shooters on the perimeter, it’s a great asset to us.”

Hightower, the Vine Valley Athletic League Player of the Year, scored 11 points after the break and made 3 of 4 free throws.

He scored his 1,000th career point in the third quarter, the second Braves senior to do so this season after Vince Jackson did so in a win at Vintage in late January.

Justin-Siena (25-4) took control of the contest in the second quarter, when it held the Tigers to just four points. The Braves ran off a massive 16-0 run over the first 6:05 of the frame to take a 24-17 lead.

A major reason they were able to carry a 32-21 lead into the half was the fact they ramped up the defensive intensity and guarded Lick-Wilmerding a bit tighter.

“Our defensive intensity certainly rose, and that was important,” Justin-Siene head coach and athletic director George Nessman explained. “We concentrated on getting the ball in the lane rather than shooting quick threes, which we were doing in the first quarter, and I think the results are obvious from those changes. Those are things we talked about prior to prior to the game. So we're just getting back on script a little bit.”

The Tigers (15-13) landed the opening blow to make things a bit more interesting in the first quarter. That period saw Lick-Wilmerding go on an 11-0 run to end the period with a 17-8 lead.

“They’re a good team and they have some good shooters and they knocked down some threes,” Nessman said of the slow and sluggish start the Braves had following a week break in between games. “We needed to get a little closer to him and make it more difficult for him to shoot threes and not leave them open. But I think we responded the right way.”

Besides the two double-digit scorers, the Braves evened out the scoring the rest of the way. Jackson (8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks), Ma’el Blunt (8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks), Jaden Washington (6 points, 3 rebounds), Andrew Grimshaw (6 points, 1 rebound) and Jackson Dunkley (3 points, 1 rebound) rounded out the scoring for Justin-Siena.

The victory moves the Braves onto the semifinals, where they’ll host No. 3 seed Ygnacio Valley-Concord on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Wolves (21-5) beat No. 11 seed Kelseyville 94-54 on Saturday night.

The win on Saturday also means the Braves will be playing in the CIF State playoffs, as well, for the second straight season.

“First of all, we have a lot of support here on campus and, secondly, it's a tribute to our guys,” Nessman said of the Braves getting a chance to defend their 2021-22 Northern California title. “They’ve been dedicated. They worked hard in the offseason to become better basketball players and better athletes. They've been in the weight room. They put in the time that you need to do to accomplish what they've been able to accomplish and I'm really proud of them. Our school communities rallied around them and it's nice to see.”

