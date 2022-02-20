North Coast Section Division 4 Boys Basketball Playoffs: Hightower, Justin-Siena down McKinleyville 55-38

Travis Hightower can do it all on the basketball court. With his 6-foot-6 frame, he has the length to do a variety of different things in a game.

In Saturday night’s CIF North Coast Section Division 4 playoff quarterfinal, the Justin-Siena junior stole the show with a game-high 20 points and 5 rebounds to lead the fourth-seeded Braves past No. 5 seed McKinleyville, 55-38.

The victory means Justin-Siena (17-10) will visit an old but familiar foe from its Marin County Athletic League days in top-seeded Marin Catholic at 7 p.m. Wednesday night in Kentfield. The Wildcats (21-8) beat No. 9 seed Lick-Wilmerding of San Francisco 67-61 on Saturday night to advance to the semifinal.

Hightower, who did most of his damage with a 12-point first half, also made 6 of 7 free throws in the game.

“I think my 3-point shot was falling,” Hightower said of his monster game. “I think the passes from my teammates and stuff like that really helped me, like them setting me up for a good shot, so I was able to get open shots from that.”

Maybe the most crucial moment in the contest came at the end of the first half, when Hightower was fouled at the 3-point line with just a few ticks left and the game tied at 27. He converted three massive free throws to send Justin-Siena to the break with a 30-27 lead.

“Travis was a big-time player in a big-time game,” Justin-Siena head coach Nick Guillory said. “(He was) confident, knocked down some threes, and made his free throws. He gets fouled more than he gets called for them because he attacks so well. So it's super important that, when he does get to the line, he knocks them down and he did. He’s a great free-throw shooter.”

Rounding out the scorers for Justin-Siena were Asher Cleary (11 points, 6 rebounds, blocked shot), Jaden Washington (9 points, 6 rebounds), Ma’el Blunt (8 points, 5 rebounds), Vince Jackson (3 points, 5 rebounds), Caden McDevitt (3 points), and Jesus Hernandez (1 point).

Once the second half started, the Braves tightened the screws on the Panthers (16-9). They held McKinleyville to just 11 points total in the second half. In the fourth quarter alone, they went on 7-0 and 8-0 runs to get to a healthy 18-point advantage.

“I think we held them to 11 points in the second half, which was surprising to hear for me,” Guillory said. “But as I tell the guys, offensively some nights your shots go in, sometimes they don't. But you can bring your defense no matter where you go. The way that we were physical through screens, rebounding, working together, connected and talking, it's all on the defensive end. So if you hold a team to 11, all you got to do is run your stuff and execute and you're probably gonna win. We did that, so I was pleased.”

Hightower said the Braves focused on strong defense in the second half.

“I think defense definitely changed,” he explained. “I think it was team defense and a team effort and team execution, so I think we performed pretty well.”

The Braves also did another key thing well — make free throws. They made an astounding 12 of 15 foul shots in the game.

“Playoffs come down to a few possessions sometimes and free throws are so key, you have to make them. In my opinion, an 80% clip is outstanding,” Guillory said.

In reaching the section semifinals, Justin-Siena made major history by punching their ticket to the CIF Northern California Regional Championships for the first time in three decades, according to Guillory.

“Anytime you could do something for the first time in 30 years, it's pretty special,” he said. “I think you can focus on the last two wins, which were excellent. But the real important thing is the foundation that was laid for this team since the summer and the fall under Coach (George) Nessman. The things that he instilled and installed are carrying us through these later games. The kids are doing the work,

“I was super fortunate to walk into a great situation with these guys. So, on a personal note, I'm ecstatic. But I'm mostly excited for the program, the kids, the administration, and the entire school.”