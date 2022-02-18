North Coast Section Division 4 Boys Soccer Playoffs: Justin-Siena wins rare home playoff game, 3-0 over San Domenico

The Justin-Siena boys soccer team wasn't content just to host its first North Coast Section playoff game in 11 years.

Speedy senior striker Kevin Sosa had 2 goals and junior goalkeeper Kevin Montes recorded a clean sheet as the Braves blanked San Domenico, 3-0, in a Division 4 opener to earn a 7 p.m. date Saturday at No. 1 seed Piedmont. The Highlanders (12-3-2) received a first-round bye.

Justin-Siena (6-11-1) got on the board when Sosa scored in the 15th minute. He then made a nice pass to allow freshman Joel Diaz to make a beautiful finish for the second goal early in the second half.

“Joel, one of our three freshmen, has become a valuable player for the team,” Justin-Siena head coach Felipe Nieto said. “He’ll be a player to watch in the Vine Valley Athletic League in the following years.”

Sosa capped the scoring by following in a teammate’s saved shot.

Sosa nearly had a hat trick, but had a penalty kick stopped by the Panthers’ loud and talented goalkeeper.

“The wind was against us on that PK,” Sosa said, slowing down the ball's velocity.

Justin-Siena has a pretty talented net minder, as well, as Montes made several notable saves.

“The team played well in all areas of the field,” Nieto said. “Our defense was disciplined and organized. Wyatt Pitts and Henry Boeschen had a good game on defense. Our midfield was led by Justin Nast and Ben Melancon. Justin has so much talent. He is probably a top-three midfielder in the league.”

The Braves had never faced San Domenico before, so they had to worry about their own game.

“We just had to go in there with a strong mentality,” Sosa said, “like ‘We got this’ — possession, passes, moves, stuff like that, and it turned out all good.

“We’ve been practicing really hard and I think we earned this win because of our hard work as a team.”

It was the first time Justin had hosted a section playoff game, let alone win it, since the fall of 2010. That year, the Braves advanced all the way to the Division 2 title game and finished second in the section.

That’s a pretty good omen for this year’s team.

“I’m very proud of this soccer program,” Nieto said. “At the beginning of the season, our goal was to complete in league and play good soccer. We faced many adversities down the road, but the team keep fighting all season. We won our first playoff game in over a decade, and this has become a huge achievement for the program.”

The Braves have just a handful of seniors and juniors.

“The rest of the team is freshmen and sophomores, and a bunch just got into soccer, so we’ve been trying to help them. When I was a freshman, the seniors helped me evolve into a better player, took me under their wing. We involve the whole soccer program here at Justin-Siena to make it as best as possible and leave something here when we leave.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.