North Coast Section Division 4 Girls Basketball Playoffs: Panthers surprise Braves, 53-50

Isabella Wright has been a top player in the valley throughout her four-year stint as a varsity starter in basketball at Justin-Siena, so it should have come as no surprise that she went out with a bang.

The senior forward did everything she could to keep the Braves’ season alive in the CIF North Coast Section Division 4 playoff opener, leading them with 15 points, but No. 10 seed Saint Mary’s-Albany pulled off a 53-50 upset of No. 7 seed Justin-Siena on Wednesday night at Clark Gym.

Wright was held to just a 2-point bucket in the first half, but caught fire in the second half. She made 3 of 5 free throws and grabbed 3 rebounds.

“Honestly, I was just putting it all out there,” Wright said. “It was my last game and I was just like ‘I'm not gonna have any regrets about this last game. I was just gonna put it all out there.’”

Mary Heun finished as the Brave’s second-highest scorer with 11 points, 8 coming after the break, and also had 3 rebounds.

“Mary was incredible, especially in the second half, of just attacking,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “I think she finally realized that she can go as straight as she can. She can go by people. She’s pretty damn good.”

Rounding out the Braves’ scorers were Charmaine Griffin (9 points, 7 rebounds, 1 blocked shot), Jordan Washington (5 points, 12 rebounds, 1 blocked shot), Megha Jackson (5 points, 3 rebounds), Bella Balmaceda (3 points, 1 rebound), and Cassie Richardson (2 points, 3 rebounds).

Where this game got away from Justin-Siena was in the second quarter, when the Panthers (9-9) finished the half on a 7-0 run that gave them a 29-16 lead at the break.

It also gave them all the momentum at the intermission.

“I thought that really hurt us,” Bettencourt said.

The Saint Mary’s full-court press also flustered Justin-Siena in this one. A major reason for this was the Panthers’ team speed, which had them flying all over the floor.

“This team is way better at pressuring than anyone we've played this season,” Bettencourt said. “They’re really good, and I think their speed caught us off guard as much as we practiced against it for two days. Once our girls were able to make the adjustment, I thought they did some really good things.”

The Braves (15-11) also had an old issue appear again — struggles at the free-throw line, where they made just 11 of 24 foul shots. It seemed to set the tone when Saint Mary’s received a pair of technical fouls in the first quarter and but Justin-Siena made just 2 of the 4 freebies.

“Free throws hurt,” Bettencourt admitted. “I don’t think they shot too well, either. But no, we can't go 11 for 24 and expect to win an NCS playoff game against a team that’s really good.”

In the fourth quarter, Justin-Siena was able to make it a three-point game after going on an 8-0 run to get back to within six points.

The Braves more than doubled their first-half scoring with 34 points after halftime.

“Second half, I think our kids refocused,” Bettencourt explained. “I thought we did a much better job of controlling the ball and then, defensively, we changed a few things we did. But honestly, our kids just got a little more disciplined, and just really just totally made plays.”

Bettencourt also believes that Saint Mary’s was really good for its seeding and that the seeding doesn’t do the Panthers any justice.

“That Saint Mary’s team is not a 10 seed. That is a very good basketball team,” Bettencourt added. “That's one of the best teams we've played all year, and to be right there with them at the end is a testament to these kids.”

Though the season came to an end, this Justin-Siena team accomplished quite a bit. It won the Redwood Empire Invitation Basketball Tournament in Healdsburg and went undefeated on the road in Vine Valley Athletic League play.”

“I think first and foremost, this team two years ago — with four or five of these kids — was 7-19. To turn it around and be in third place in the league this year, nobody needs to convince me that we were third. The record says we were third. I thought that was really impressive with this group. They battled.

“We were 6-0 in league on the road, which is incredible. Three of our league losses were by one possession, two were by one point. So we battled every single game. Then winning the Healdsburg tournament, of course, was awesome, and just where I thought this group realized they could be pretty good.”