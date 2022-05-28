North Coast Section Division 5 Softball Championship: Saints fall in section title game

This year’s St. Helena High softball team was a strength-in-numbers type of team.

It’s opponent in Friday night’s North Coast Section Division 5 championship game, top-seeded Hoopa Valley, was pretty much the Savannah Ray Colegrove Show.

The senior pitcher not only held the second-seeded Saints to one hit, but also belted a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning to give herself the win in a 3-1 victory for the title on the Hoopa Valley Reservation in Humboldt County.

Colegrove had 12 strikeouts and four walks. She had pitched a two-hitter for the Warriors (22-5) in 3-0 semifinal win over Head-Royce on Tuesday to advance. It’s the seventh NCS title for Hoopa Valley.

“We played a tough game. Hoopa was very good,” St. Helena head coach Brandon Farrell said. “We battled. But sometimes in a game like this, the other team gets the one hit we didn’t get and that was the case in the fifth inning.”

One of St. Helena’s two seniors, Alexandra Hill, had their only hit in the game, going 1 for 2 with a walk. Tahlia Smith walked and scored in the top of the first inning for a 1-0 lead before the Warriors tied it up in the bottom half. Ari Farrell and Skylar Fruetal also drew walks.

Farrell pitched all six innings for the Saints, allowing 2 earned runs on 6 strikeouts and 4 hits, a walk and a hit batter.

“Our kids have played with a tremendous amount of passion this season and it will only help us get better,” Coach Farrell said. “I’m proud of them for what they’ve been able to accomplish.”