North Coast Section Division 5 Softball Playoffs: St. Helena reaches semis with 2-0 shutout of South Fork

ST. HELENA — Ari Farrell’s pitching always gives the St. Helena High softball team a chance to win, but the defense and offense have to be there to make it happen.

In their North Coast Section Division 5 playoff quarterfinal Saturday night, the Saints put it all together in a 2-0 win over No. 7 seed South Fork.

Farrell rang up 15 strikeouts and allowed just two hits to the Cubs (10-13), from Miranda in Humboldt County. The junior was almost as good in St. Helena’s previous game, a 4-3 loss in their NCL I finale at Fort Bragg eight days before that had cost them a share of the league title. She had pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts, but none of the runs were earned as the defense committed three errors.

The Saints were much sharper on Saturday. Even when they’re not, Farrell will take her teammates over anybody.

“They really pump me up,” she said. “They make me feel really good. The team atmosphere is really good with this group.”

She was especially appreciative of catcher Sofia Cupp throwing out a runner trying to steal second base in the seventh inning, squashing a potential rally by the Cardinals.

“Sofia did incredible. Her throw down to second base really, really helped us in an important last stretch of the game,” she said. “I’m really proud of her.”

Head coach Brandon Farrell said the Saints (16-7) just need to score a little sooner than they did Saturday night.

“It was a good game. We’re happy to move on. In the playoffs, you take every victory you can. You don’t give them back. Unfortunately, we made it a lot more difficult than what I anticipated,” he said. “I felt like we were ready offensively. We were just a little too anxious at the plate. A couple of runs in the first inning would have helped calm the nerves, We didn’t push those across and I think it kinda raised everybody’s anxiety. It is what it is.

“Ari threw outstanding. None of the hits she gave up were disastrous, either. She pitched really well. Sofia Cupp throwing the girl out at second was a big out in the seventh inning. Overall, I think those two kinda commanded the game and really did a nice job.”

Ari Farrell was asked what it’s been like having her father as head coach since 2020, after he had been at the helm of the St. Helena football program the 12 years before that.

“I really like it because, I don’t know, we work together at home all the time, so it’s rewarding to have him right there with me when I have accomplishments,” she said. “Sometimes it gets a little sticky, but I love him to death and I’m really happy that I get to spend this time with him.”

Visiting St. Helena for a semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday will be No. 3 seed Clear Lake (16-7), which knocked out No. 6 Upper Lake 8-2 on Friday night. The Cardinals finished third in the North Central League I at 11-3 behind the second-place Saints (11-2 NCL I).

St. Helena, after beating Clear Lake 5-2 in the first league meeting on April 5, lost to the Cardinals 3-2 on April 29 when a seventh-inning Saints rally produced just one run.

Farrell also went the distance in that loss, striking out 12, but she gave up eight hits and three earned runs. That’s how badly she wants to win this rubber game.

“It’ll be a huge game,” she said. “We’ve seen them twice and we hope to take home a win after they beat us on our home field.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

