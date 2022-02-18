North Coast Section Division 6 Boys Basketball Playoffs: Snakebit ’Cats endure one final adventure

EUREKA — The Calistoga High boys basketball season didn’t go as planned this year.

It looked like it might end on a positive note when the Wildcats received the 15th seed in the North Coast Section Division 6 playoffs.

Despite having to make a four-hour trip to Eureka to face No. 2 seed St. Bernard’s on Wednesday night, they thought they had a chance after practicing with a lineup that included Alexis Escobedo and Isaac Garcia.

But Calistoga head coach Shorty Cruz had to reshuffle things when both senior standouts had to be scratched the morning of the game, and the Wildcats had to endure a 74-37 rout by the Crusaders.

Calistoga athletes are no strangers to being underdogs and usually thrive when doubted. The game plan was put into motion this week by Cruz based around speed and pressure. The idea was to push the pace of the game with star point guard Escobedo and use the Wildcats’ speed advantage to defend with full-court pressure.

But that idea fell apart when Cruz answered his phone at 9 a.m. Wednesday and was informed that Escobedo and Garcia, the starting guards who were keys to the game plan, wouldn’t be able to make the trip to Humboldt County.

“Everything went out the door this morning when I got that phone call,” said Cruz, referring especially to point guard Escobedo. “Not having him was big. He’s like the quarterback. Without him, we had to move everything around after we’d practiced four days in a row on the game plan. I think with our speed, we were going to go full-court press. It was just a big blow to our team and when something happens like that. It’s a punch in the gut. What can you do? We finished strong and battled.”

The chaotic season could only be described as a nightmare for Calistoga, which finished 4-11.

Constant COVID-19 outbreaks within the Wildcats and their opponents led to long stretches between games, and some players stopped showing up. Calistoga managed to have a full roster at only two games, and the finale wasn’t one of them.

From the opening two possessions of the game, the mismatch was clear. The Crusaders’ 6-foot-7 center, Owen Shanahan, easily won the opening jump and the hosts quickly made a statement. After a few slick passes, the ball bounded around until it arrived at the hands of star guard Drew Vizenor near the top of the key. St. Bernard’s quickly executed a play as two post players set screens to allow Shanahan to roll to the basket. Vizenor threw up an alley-oop and Shanahan caught the ball in mid-air before throwing down a mighty slam dunk.

The sparse crowd erupted as the hosts instantly put on their own defensive pressure, forced senior Neftali Gutierrez into a 5-second call and turnover, and went on to grab a 9-0 lead.

“I knew it was gonna be a long day after that dunk. My first reaction was just to laugh and smile it off,” Wildcats senior Marvin Marin said. “I think in the first quarter, we just got a little intimidated with the first play of the game. But from there on, I feel like we started getting a little more comfortable.”

The first quarter set the tone for the game, as the Crusaders used a height advantage at every position to create second-, third- and fourth-chance opportunities. St. Bernard’s had jumped out to a 29-5 advantage by the end of the opening frame and was on a pace to score 115 points.

Most teams after such a disastrous first quarter would pack it in and wait for the van ride home, but the Wildcats never surrendered. Calistoga answered with one of its best quarters of the season.

“We came out a little nervous and we talked about that opening play because I saw it on film,” Cruz said. “I said it was coming, but we came out flat. I am just happy that we recovered in the second quarter.”

Down by 24 points and the end of their season rapidly approaching, the Wildcats brought a different energy in the second quarter. Whether it was just their bodies finally recovering from the van ride or because they were more relaxed and playing with nothing to lose, the Wildcats turned up the pressure. They outscored the Crusaders 14-11 in the quarter and controlled the pace of play. Multi-sport senior standout Christian Caldera was a key facilitator for Calistoga during the quarter, as the fourth-year starting guard flashed behind-the-back passes in leading the attack.

Caldera finished with a team-high 11 points while grabbing 6 rebounds, passing out 4 assists and snagging 3 steals. Also key in the second-quarter rally was junior center Jose Perez, the lone Wildcat to have success in the paint. St. Bernard’s had plenty of height, but mainly lanky palm tree types, while Perez had the frame of a strong redwood. Perez ended the game with 7 points while pulling down a team-high 9 rebounds. Marin added scoring from beyond the 3-point line, banking in a couple of long shots and finishing with 9 points and 5 rebounds.

“I think the biggest thing we can take out of this year is the kids didn't quit,” Cruz said. “They could have pretty easily come to us this year and said ‘We’re done, Coach.’ This year was hard for me and my family, for the kids and the athletic directors (Eric Heitz and Louise Owens). A lot of these kids have jobs, but they still came in and competed as hard as they could. The younger kids saw the varsity putting in the work.”

But Calistoga went into the break trailing 40-19 and still didn’t have an answer for Vizenor, who came in averaging just over 15 points per game. The senior didn’t take a large volume of shots, but that didn’t stop the 6-foot-3 athlete from pouring in a game-high 28 points while nabbing 5 rebounds and collecting 4 assists.

St. Bernard’s outrebounded the Wildcats 58-33 on the night. Aaiden Burris added a double-double for the Crusaders with 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

“It felt good to make the playoffs, because I feel like we didn’t have enough games to show our stuff off,” Marin said. “We had to take a three-week break because of COVID-19 and we didn’t have any practices. So we weren’t able to succeed as much as we wanted to.”

While the Wildcats couldn’t chip away at the commanding lead of the Crusaders, they still continued to fight. Gutierrez matched Caldera in the second half with 5 points and ended up with 7 points and 4 rebounds. Junior post player Brian Gonzalez was the last Wildcat to score, picking up an offensive rebound and putting it back up for 2 points and also finishing with 4 rebounds.

Also contributing for Calistoga were Andres Gonzalez with 3 rebounds and Santo Argueta with 2.

“We were really excited when we made the playoffs,” Cruz added. “We’re capable of playing good basketball. We played Credo High School really well (in a 43-34 loss on Feb. 10 in Rohnert Park) and went to the wire with Technology High School (in a 49-42 home loss on Feb. 8). Those were the top two teams in our league, but we were also healthy for those games.

“We had momentum heading into the playoffs — and then when you get that phone call, what can you do but just try your hardest?”