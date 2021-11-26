North Coast Section Division 6 Football Championship: Balanced Braves brace for run-happy Pride

The Justin-Siena football program was no stranger to North Coast Section championship games under the leadership of Rich Cotruvo.

But when the Walnut Creek native left the program in 2016 after six NCS titles in 19 seasons, it was unknown when the Braves would return to that level.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 99 cents for your first 3 months!

Filling the void was 1998 Justin-Siena graduate Brandon LaRocco, who had been a senior on Cotruvo’s first team there and coached the offensive line in the latter half of his tenure. Slowly but surely the Braves improved under LaRocco and now, in his sixth season, are back in the title game.

It has been seven years since then-sophomore quarterback Aidan Willard helped power Justin-Siena to a 18-10 victory over Saint Mary’s of Albany in the rain for the Braves’ most recent NCS title. But here they are, once again, battling a team from the East Bay for a championship.

Awaiting the third-seeded Braves (7-5) in this year's NCS Division 6 title game, at 1 p.m. Saturday, will be perennial power Salesian (8-2) at the top-seeded Pride’s Richmond campus.

Salesian came in third place in the Tri-County League Rock Division and, after a first-round bye, defeated Middletown 42-21 to advance to the title game.

Justin-Siena had an unorthodox route, struggling somewhat in a 31-13 victory over Saint Mary’s in its opener before securing a ticket to the title game when semifinal opponent Arcata had to forfeit because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s not the way we expected to make our first final, that’s for sure,” LaRocco said. “We’re disappointed for our seniors to miss out on a game when you’re limited to so few. But the week off did allow us time off to heal and continue fine tuning for the guys.”

LaRocco, a UC Davis graduate, was on the coaching staff of the Braves’ 2008, 2012 and 2014 title teams. He has filled his own staff with coaches who won NCS title rings as Justin-Siena players, Diano Pachote and Jake Cremen, in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

“These guys put in the work every single day. Not every class gets to be a part of something like this and they have earned this opportunity,” LaRocco said. “A chance at a section championship is something you always shoot for and the goal is always to be practicing on Thanksgiving. It’s been since 2014 since we have had one of these practices and it was a special practice for the guys back then.”

Offensive coordinator Tyler Streblow's units have been all about the passing game the last few years, with quality quarterback play consistently coming through the program. This year's offense is more balanced, as Caden Parlett has been phenomenal running the ball. Parlett was one of the top NCS slot receivers in a COVID-shortened season this past spring, but the 5-foot-8 senior forced his way into the backfield after picking up 279 rushing yards on only 16 carries in a season-opening defeat at Fortuna. Parlett has put up 1,424 yards on 193 carries and found the end zone 14 times through 11 games.

The senior class has been the catalyst for Justin-Siena this season, a tight-knit group that beat Petaluma and Sonoma Valley last spring in the VVAL and dominated a nonleague game, 42-19, over a St. Vincent de Paul squad that's playing St. Helena for the NCS Division 7 title Saturday night.

Zach Zurowski has had a solid first year under center, as the senior quarterback has thrown for 1,297 yards on 72-of-150 passing for 11 touchdowns. Robby Sangiacomo has been the safety blanket and main target for Zurowski, the senior tight end catching a team-high 31 passes for 647 yards and eight scores.

“I had a good sense during the COVID season that this group was pretty special,” LaRocco said of spring 2021. “We had a few seniors last season and the juniors had to step up into starting roles. They put in their time, and they’re so close. When you get that bond, it's infectious for the rest of the team. I am proud of this team to get to this point and have the chance to leave their mark on the program. They can be knuckleheads, but they’re our knuckleheads.”

Across from the Braves on Saturday afternoon will be a style of play that the Braves are fairly familiar with, as Salesian is a large, physical, running-based team similar to Vintage. Leading the way for the Pride is two-way lineman Max Haro, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound senior who is a load to deal with on both sides of the ball. Haro is a key cog in pushing a large contingent of ball carriers for huge gains.

Three seniors scored against Middletown last week — Devin Quinn from 64, 9 and 4 yards out, Noah del Sol on 10- and 46-yard runs, and Nick Fontanilla on a 2-yard plunge.

“Salesian is really strong up front and has a great stable of running backs,” LaRocco said. “Their quarterback is crafty and really can use his legs to extend plays and is dangerous outside of the pocket. Their coaching staff has a lot of familiar faces from when we played them in the past.”

It’s difficult to compare the teams on paper since, for the first time in years, they somehow managed to not play any common opponents. Salesian didn’t even play neighboring Saint Mary’s.

The championship game will have more on the line than just the NCS Division 6 hardware. The winner will have an automatic berth into a regional bowl game, from which it could advance to a state bowl game.

The rules were changed after the 2014 season to allow each section champion to advance to a NorCal or SoCal bowl game to determine participants in state title contests, so the Braves have a chance to go further than they ever have before — starting Saturday in the East Bay.