North Coast Section Division 6 Football Championship: Pinole Valley out-defends Justin-Siena for NCS title

Throughout the playoffs, the Justin-Siena High football team lived on the edge but had its ornery defense bail it out with goal-line stands.

The third-seeded Braves continued that trend with two more standout moments Friday night in the CIF North Coast Section Division 6 championship game at Memorial Stadium in Napa.

The fourth-seeded Pinole Valley Spartans, however, delivered a big pass play that provided the only score of the game and allowed them to subdue Justin-Siena, 7-0, and deliver their school’s first section title in the sport since 1979.

Pinole Valley at Justin-Siena football playoff box score Pinole Valley 7, Justin-Siena 0

At the 6:08 mark of the third quarter, Pinole quarterback Maddox Wu connected with Ellis Shamsid Deen on a perfectly thrown 39-yard touchdown pass. The irony of the game’s lone score coming via the air was that Spartans running back Larry McDonald compiled 235 yards rushing on 27 carries.

“I think we were lulled to sleep a little bit and had some eyes in the backfield,” first-year Justin head coach Tyler Streblow said. “They have such a great running game. We were reeling a little bit and expecting a run. That was a great play call and execution. It happens. We’re here because of our defense and had a chance to win because of them.”

For the Braves, Friday’s defeat marked the second time in as many seasons that the program reached the section title game only to fall short. Justin fell to Salesian, 28-26, in last year’s Division 6 championship game in Richmond. After winning a rematch with Salesian, 15-0, in last week’s semifinal with their sixth shutout of the season, the Braves were vying for their eighth section championship in school history and first since 2014 under then-head coach Rich Cotruvo.

Justin got the game’s first break midway through the second quarter when a handoff between Wu and McDonald went afoul and linebacker Roman Williams recovered it at the Spartans’ 41-yard line. The Braves marched with ease to the 4 to set up a first and goal. Justin’s offense, however, retreated thanks to penalties and plays that lost yardage. The Braves were forced to settle for a 34-yard Parker Schuemann field goal attempt that was no good.

That offensive sequence turned into a harbinger of things to come for the Braves. They produced just 76 yards on 45 plays. Four sacks of quarterback Drew Sangiacomo cost them a total of 46 yards. The Spartans' defense also bottled up Williams, who had been a vital figure in the Braves' playoff wins over Middletown and Salesian, holding him to 40 yards on 18 carries despite a promising start.

“They were bringing a lot of heat up front where they were bringing a 5-1 and covering all of our linemen and winning their one-on-one matchups,” Streblow said. “We just made some mental mistakes here and there. We ran the wrong route a couple of times. We’d get down in the red zone a couple of times and run the wrong play. There were miscommunications. They manned us up across the board. I thought we did a good job with our shallow crossing routes, but they made us do it up and down the field. We just made too many mistakes.

“We knew they were going to play a lot of cover one. We were going to run a lot of shallow crossing routes. They never quite figured it out but they were making the tackle after five yards. To go up and down the field with that was going to be tough.”

Both teams kept trading punts and field-position advantages until Pinole looked ticketed for a 7-0 halftime lead. McDonald broke free for a long run but lost his footing, giving a hustling Josiyah Maddalone time to tackle him at the 5 at the end of a 75-yard gain. The Spartans had four chances to score from there inside the last minute but failed to do so, keeping the game scoreless at halftime.

“That was our MO all year. Teams would break a big run and we’d chase them down and get a goal-line stand,” Streblow said. “The defense did an amazing job. They were banged up. They just were not going to give up. The number of goal-line stands we had this year was nuts.

“McDonald is a great running back. That’s something we talked about all week: we have to wrap up. He busted a few big ones, but that’s going to happen. We design our defense with some bend-but-don’t-break stuff. He’s going to get his great runs because he’s a great running back. They outweighed us by a lot, but we stiffened in the red zone.”

Pinole looked poised to rebound from that disappointment when it got a first down at the Braves’ 11 but soon faced fourth and 1 from the 2. Cameron Powell dropped James Gordon III for a loss, forcing a turnover on downs.

Despite the fact Pinole looked like it had snatched momentum, the Braves' defense kept it a one-possession game when Dallas Logwood returned a fumble 45 yards to the Spartans' 25 with a little north of three minutes remaining. From that point, neither the Braves’ run nor pass blocking could generate any daylight.

Powell had two tackles for losses while Maddalone had one. Trevor L’Esperance had three impact tackles (gains for 1-3 yards), and Kai Hoffman, Emrys Davies, Logwood, Powell and Maddalone each had one.

Justin finished the season 7-6, winning five of six regular-season games that were sandwiched between a 28-0 season-opening loss to St. Helena and consecutive Vine Valley Athletic League defeats to Vintage, American Canyon and Casa Grande.

Though Friday’s defeat stung in the moment, Streblow was proud of the totality of the 2022 campaign one year after replacing Brandon LaRocco at the helm.

“Even down to the end we just fought and that was the DNA of this team,” Streblow said. “They have no business being on some of these fields from a size standpoint with these teams, but they fight and scrap. We gave ourselves a chance at the end. The defense did an amazing job. We just came up a little short.

“When we look back at this season, I don’t think we were supposed to go this far, but I’m incredibly proud of them. We have set a new standard on what we need to do going forward, especially after my first year.”