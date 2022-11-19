North Coast Section Division 6 Football Playoffs: Justin-Siena reaches title game for 2nd year in a row

Dominating the line of scrimmage from both sides of the ball, the third-seeded Justin-Siena football team avenged last year’s loss to Salesian in the North Coast Section Division 6 title game by blanking the No. 7 Pride 15-0 in a semifinal Friday night.

The Braves simply imposed their will on the visitors from Richmond to punch their ticket to their second straight section title game, even after changing head coaches.

Salesian at Justin-Siena football playoff box score Justin-Siena 15, Salesian 0

One of the main reasons Justin-Siena (7-5) got another hard-earned victory was bruising tailback Roman Williams. The senior pounded the rock 15 times and rushed for 152 yards.

The majority of those yards came on a 98-yard touchdown run with 3:40 left in the first half, after the Braves’ defense kept the Pride (6-6) out of the end zone on fourth and goal from the 2.

Initially, the goal of the run was to move the ball away from the end zone. Instead, Williams saw the field open up and he was able to scamper down the sideline untouched for the score.

“I was in (our) end zone,” he said. “I was sitting there, like, ‘Don’t get a safety. Get out of the end zone.’ I was looking for just 5 yards. But the moment I got the ball, I saw my line open up a huge hole and I knew they had it for me.

“They were the ones that opened the Red Sea for me, and it was beautiful. They made it so I didn’t have to go up against multiple people. Instead, I just had to go up against one, and they allowed me to get the big run. I’m forever grateful for my line.”

Justin-Siena went up 8-0 on a broken play, where the snap was mishandled and kicker Parker Schuman picked it up and took it into the end zone.

Williams also scored the game’s other touchdown, from 8 yards out with 7:16 left in the third. He did it behind an offensive line was pieced together due to players being out with the flu.

“He imposed his will,” Braves head coach Tyler Streblow said of Williams. “We had some guys moving around. Our tight end had to play left tackle. Some guys that normally don’t play were in there.”

Perhaps the story of the night was the defense recording its sixth shutout of the season. The Braves were able to do it by sacking Pride quarterback Marcus Burke three times while also forcing an interception due to pressure. They also forced running back Zae Latigue to fumble early in the game.

For the game, they held Salesian’s rushing attack to just 109 yards and allowed just 45 through the air.

Salesian beat Justin-Siena 28-26 in last year’s title game in Richmond.

“It feels good because last year I knew we had them,” Williams said. “I was just so disappointed we couldn’t finish last year. But this year, I wasn’t going to let that happen. I knew the team we had was gonna be able to stop them. I knew our defense is going to be able to stop them, and we showed out and I’m very happy.”

The win also guarantees a thing that is a goal of every team at the beginning of the year: to practice on Thanksgiving. This will be the second year this happens for the Braves, and it’s something Williams is looking forward to.

“Last year, I loved it,” he said. “I’m not really a morning person, but waking up in the morning to play football is just amazing — and to do it on Thanksgiving. My family tradition was we’d always play football in the street and, like, have to wait for cars. So it's so nice to actually play football in the morning on Thanksgiving, and not have to worry about cars or anything. You just get to walk around and play football. It’s amazing.”

Justin-Siena will play the winner of Saturday’s other semifinal between No. 4 seed Pinole Valley and No. 1 Saint Mary’s — likely next Friday at Dodd Stadium if Pinole wins and next Saturday afternoon at Saint Mary’s if it advances.