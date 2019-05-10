OAKLAND — The Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team punched its ticket to the North Coast Section Division 2 semifinals Thursday night, pulling away late in a back-and-forth game to stun No. 4 seed Bishop O’Dowd, 9-6.
For a program that had never won a playoff game entering this year’s campaign, the Braves’ two playoff victories in three days could serve as a pivotal moment for a program on the rise.
“It feels great. This is something this program hasn’t done before,” senior captain Michael Fitzgerald said. “Obviously we’re happy about this game, but we can’t rest on it.”
The fifth-seeded Braves (15-5) will face the ultimate test when they visit No. 1 seed Novato (16-7), their old Marin County Athletic League rival, in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’ve just got to play our game,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve been doing it all year. When we play our game, our system, we know we can play with anyone.”
Thursday’s game was knotted at 6-6 with just under four minutes left when Fitzgerald capitalized on a man-up opportunity. The midfielder corralled a pass from freshman Aidan Cushing and ripped a high-to-low shot into the back of the net to give Justin-Siena a 7-6 advantage.
“The best part is that wasn’t one person dodging through five guys,” Fitzgerald said of his game-sealing goal. “That was the whole team working it around. We’d been doing it all game. We’ve done it all season. That’s just a product of how well we trust one another.”
While stalling offensively as they tried to milk the clock on the next possession, the Braves put their trust in Cushing. He beat his man one-on-one, found himself wide open in front of the net, and made the defense pay as he added an insurance goal with 2:37 to play.
With just over a minute to play, Justin-Siena sophomore Connor Machado put the game away with a wrap-around goal that gave him a hat trick on the night.
“I won’t lie, I was pretty nervous,” Braves head coach John Murray said. “After that man-up goal in the fourth that put us up one, I knew from our Terra Linda game (an 8-4 first-round win) that we did a good job putting them away. But with a faceoff guy like Bishop O’Dowd has, you’re never in the clear.
“But our guys did a great job icing. Once we went into that ice mode? Kill the ball. It’s over.”
Recognized as one of the premier faceoff players in the North Coast Section, O’Dowd’s Josh Miller often gives his team a massive possession advantage by winning nearly every face off he takes.
Fitzgerald was having none of it, however, winning a multitude of faceoffs against Miller with sheer will.
“He was really good. He got the clamp most of the time and he’s really good at pushing it out in front,” Fitzgerald said of Miller. “So that was my priority, and I did a decent job.”
While Fitzgerald stayed modest about his major game contributions, which included two goals and some key defensive plays, his coach underscored just how important the senior’s contributions were.
“He’s really taken his faceoff game to the next level,” Murray said. “We were one of the worst faceoff teams the last two years out here. But big time players make big time plays in big games. Fitz really stepped up when the team needed it most tonight. I’ve never seen him take faceoffs like that before.”
Justin-Siena came out fired up from the get-go, dominating as the aggressor on defense as Miles Williams forced turnover after turnover. Yet, the Braves mustered only one goal in the first quarter, when Machado received an assist from Jordan Bowman-Davis and nailed a bounce shot into the lower left corner of the net.
Early in the second frame, Bowman-Davis nabbed another assist. This time around, it went to Cushing, who ripped a low shot just underneath the Dragon goalie’s stick to put the Braves up 2-0.
After an O’Dowd goal cut the lead to 2-1, Fitzgerald found a loose ball off a failed pass attempt from Machado, picked it up, and connected with the net to give the Braves a 3-1 advantage.
That’s when O’Dowd’s Luke Pfeiffer started to take over the game. Although Justin-Siena had a great scouting report on their opponent, Pfeiffer went on a tear with four goals in the span of six minutes.
The Braves turned to freshman Tommy Crist to help keep the back and forth alive amidst Pfeiffer’s hot shooting streak. The attackman answered the call, scoring off a Cushing assist in the second quarter, assisting Machado’s second goal to tie things at 5-5 in the third quarter, and scoring his second goal on a wrap around off a Liam Gleeson assist to tie it once again at 6-6 late in the third frame.
With underclassmen like Crist, Cushing and Machado – who has scored eight goals in two playoff games – dominating offensively, the Braves will take on a Novato squad that also starts a freshman goalie but has 13 seniors, six more than the Braves.