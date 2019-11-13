DANVILLE – The fall soccer season in the Napa Valley officially came to a close on Wednesday with the Calistoga boys soccer team falling in the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs.
The Wildcats, the No. 4 seed, suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of No. 1 seed Athenian, 4-0, ending Calistoga’s undefeated season. The Owls (18-1) advance to the section championship game on Saturday while the Wildcats head home with a final overall record of 14-1-2.
While it was a disappointing end to the year for Calistoga, there was plenty for the Wildcats to be proud of. Not only did they repeat as North Central League II champions, but they also reached the section semifinals for the first time since the 2016 season.
More playoff runs are likely in the future, as they’ll lose only three seniors from this year’s team. What was also impressive – in the eyes of girls head coach Hector Contreras, who filled in to lead the boys on Wednesday with first-year head coach Charley Hester out of town – was the level of success the team had facing a litany of limitations this fall.
“Throughout the season, a lot of them were playing football and had other things going on,” Contreras said. “I think what they need to do is just practice more, just get more time during the season and league. Other than that, they’re a well-rounded team. … They did a hell of a job to get to the semis with limited training. They should be proud of themselves and shouldn’t be sad about this.”
If anything, the Wildcats were more disappointed in Wednesday’s performance than sad about it. The Owls, the Bay Counties League East champions, controlled the game from the onset and drew first blood in the 20th minute. Senior Rabee Haidairi sliced through the Calistoga defense with a series of moves before gathering himself in traffic at the top of the box and firing a rocket into the top right corner, just past the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Jose Lopez.
That was the first of two goals from Haidairi, the second of which came in the 53rd minute to give the Owls a commanding 3-0 lead. His score added to the 2-0 lead the Owls had established seconds before halftime, when junior Charlie Adams converted a penalty kick awarded to Athenian following a Calistoga handball in the goalie box.
Down two goals at the break, the Wildcats looked to adjust their gameplan knowing their season could very well be decided in the upcoming 40 minutes. They came out more aggressive, taking several shots on goal in the opening minutes, but none found the back on the net. It was a change from how the game had begun, when their first shot came in the 14th minute.
“If we had done that at the beginning of the game, it would’ve been a different score and a different game,” said senior Jesus Rojas-Mendoza. “We kind of gave up a little bit in the middle of the game. We kind of thought ‘Aw man, they’re already winning.’
“In the second half we got back up, but it was too late. It happens in sports; sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and today was the day we lost.”
Athenian junior Solako Michael delivered the knockout punch with his goal in the 62nd minute, putting the hosts up 4-0.
Despite the lopsided score, it was an all-around, hard-fought game between two of the state’s best teams playing this time of year. Out of the 69 schools in California that play fall soccer, nearly all of which are in the northern part of the state, Athenian was ranked No. 1 and Calistoga No. 6 by MaxPreps.
While an NCS fall title remains elusive for Calistoga, the run the Wildcats have been on these past several years gives players hope that they’re close to changing that.
“Well, for me and the seniors, we come from a small school but we feel that we can do it,” Rojas-Mendoza said. “We can work hard on the field and anything can happen. We won back-to-back league championships from a small town. There’s nothing different from a big town to a small town. It’s just how hard we work.”
Add Contreras, “They did awesome. No doubt about it. They’re talented players and they’re going to keep going. There’s only three seniors leaving; the rest are sophomores and juniors. They got another three-plus years to keep going.”