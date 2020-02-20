North Coast Section Division 1 Boys Soccer Playoffs: No. 4 Vintage blanks No. 13 Dublin, 4-0

Yahir Escalona scored on a Perez assist for a 1-0 lead in the third minute. A minute later, Escalona assisted on a Perez goal to make it 2-0.

From there, Vintage goalkeeper Tanner Griffin made saves on the few balls that got past center backs Ian Reis and Angel Tapia.

“I’ve got to thank my defense – Ian, Tapia, Tate (Salese), ‘Sonic’ (Jose Avina), Javi (Barbosa), (Eric) Javar, Jason (Fuentes). They always help me out, have my back," Griffin said. "Coach Alex always tells me ‘you’ve always got to be on your toes, no matter how much your lead is, and be ready for every shot so you can keep that shutout.' We want to show everyone who we really are. It’s always good to have a shutout. It’s a good confidence booster. It helps with our momentum going into Saturday and the game after that, all the way to the final.”

Added Feliciano, “As I told Tanner while he was warming him before the game, you’re only going to go as far in the playoffs as your goalkeeper will take you. Everybody feeds off you and if you’re carrying the team, your teammates know if they get one goal, they’re good. It’s a big job and you have that pressure, but you can be the man, the hero, and everybody can feed off that.

